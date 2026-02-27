Stanford Football Plucks Key Hire to Coaching Staff From Boston College

Stanford football keeps adding to its star studded coaching staff. Hiring a rookie head coach in Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal have made it a point to surround him with high level coaches in order to make his transition into being the guy in charge seamless. Filled with NFL experience, the Cardinal coaching staff is full of elite football minds that can help the Cardinal develop back into a successful program.

On Thursday, the Cardinal hired yet another coach with serious ties to the NFL, bringing in Cory Robinson as the cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator. Robinson will be tasked with developing Stanford's corners while also developing coverage strategies for the Cardinal to use against opponents in the hopes of stopping the elite quarterback play that is in the ACC.

Robinson comes to The Farm with nearly 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL and Power Four, most recently serving as the Boston College defensive backs coach last season. Prior to his time at Boston College, Robinson was the cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, coaching alongside new defensive coordinator, Kris Richard.

Pritchard on new hire to his staff

"I'm thrilled to welcome Cory Robinson to our staff. He's a coach with a wealth of experience at every level who will bring tremendous expertise to our secondary," Pritchard said.

"Having spent time in both the NFL and in college, his presence will be invaluable as we build a defense to compete for championships. He's a detail-oriented teacher who will build trust with our players and put them in positions to succeed. I'm excited for him to lead our corners and elevate our staff by bringing his collaborative energy and command to our program."

In his lone season at Boston College, Robinson played a key role in developing guys into All-ACC talents, most notably seeing KP Price break out into a second team All-ACC selection. And with the Cardinal having plenty of guys with high ceilings but who have yet to really break out such as Brandon Nicholson, Robinson is excited for the opportunity to coach at a storied program like Stanford.

"Stanford sets the standard in the market of high-achieving academics married with highly competitive athletics," Robinson said. "There is only one Stanford! My family and I are thrilled to join the Stanford community and look forward to impacting through giving and serving others."

Prior to joining the Jaguars and Boston College, Robinson was a defensive analyst with the Tennessee Volunteers in the '23 season after spending 2020-22 as an assistant defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints, and helping the Saints finish top-10 in scoring defense in 2020 and 2021.

In New Orleans, Robinson worked with Pro Bowlers such as Marshon Lattimore and J.T. Gray.

Other coaching jobs that Robinson has had include coaching cornerbacks at Maryland, Rutgers, Temple and Toledo. A Baltimore, Maryland native, Robinson got his coaching start in 2009 when he served as an assistant varsity coach at Calvert Hall until 2013 before moving onto St. Frances Academy as the assistant head coach/defensive coordinator.

In 2015, Robinson went to Maryland to serve as the director of player personnel, his first college job.