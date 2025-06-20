Los Angeles Dodgers Rookie Clears Benches in His MLB Debut
On Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Jack Little, a former Stanford Cardinal. On Thursday night in his MLB debut, he hit Fernando Tatís Jr. in the ninth inning of a game the team was trailing 5-0, and the benches cleared. The Dodgers would ultimately score three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but dropped this tense one with San Diego, 5-3.
Little was greeted to the big leagues by Luis Arraez, who tripled in the eighth. The righty was able to recover and get Manny Machado to fly out while the runner held at third, but Gavin Sheets singled to bring him home a batter later. After singles from Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth, Jose Iglesias drew a bases-loaded walk that put another run on the board for San Diego.
At this point, it wasn't the best debut, but it certainly wasn't memorable. Pitchers struggle in their debuts all the time. Brandon Lockridge grounded into a double play, and he was able to escape the jam in the eighth.
Little would strike out Martín Maldonado to begin his second inning of work, and then, on the third pitch of his at-bat, Little hit Tatís on the right wrist. Managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt jawed at each other, and the benches cleared. Both managers ended up getting ejected in this one, while Trenton Brooks came in to pinch-run for Tatís, who underwent testing following the game on his wrist.
This was the seventh hit-by-pitch of the series (at the time), and the third time that the Dodgers had hit Tatís this season.
In the bottom of the ninth, former Cardinal Tommy Edman got the Dodgers on the board with an RBI single, and with the score at 5-2, the Padres got their bit of retribution. With two outs, they plunked Shohei Ohtani, accounting for the eighth HBP of the series. San Diego closer Robert Suarez was ejected from the game.
Little was on an impressive 2018 Stanford squad that now boasts eight big leaguers. That list includes Little, Nick Hoerner (Cubs), Kyle Stowers (Marlins), Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks), Erik Miller (Giants), Tristan Beck (Giants), Maverick Handley (Orioles), and Kris Bubic (Royals).
Little was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft, and spent his first time in the minor leagues in '19 as a starting pitcher. After Covid wiped out the 2020 Minor League season, he came back as a relief pitcher and has been steadily climbing the organizational ladder ever since.
In 26 appearances out of the bullpen with Oklahoma City this season, Little held a 2.20 ERA in 32 2/3 innings, giving up 24 hits, walking 14, and striking out 33. We'll have to wait and see if Little's time with the Dodgers will be lasting, or if he was a fresh arm they could use real quick.
The team has been struggling to fill innings with all of the pitching injuries they're dealing with, and Little, as he showed on Thursday night, can go more than a frame at a time.