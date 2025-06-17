Shohei Ohtani Had Simple Two-Word Message After Dodgers Pitching Debut
Shohei Ohtani was back on the mound for his first pitching appearance in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform on Monday, and while it wasn't his best outing, it marked a huge step forward as Ohtani looks to return to his remarkable two-way dominance.
The Dodgers star allowed one run on two hits in one inning in his first ever start for L.A. in Monday night's 6–3 win over the San Diego Padres at Dodgers Stadium. Of his 28 pitches, 16 were strikes and one four-seam fastball clocked in at 100.2 mph, tied for the team's second-fastest pitch of the season. At the plate, Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the designated hitter.
Ohtani celebrated his return to a big league mound by sharing a series of photos from Monday's win. He added a simple message in the caption: "I'm back."
The three-time MVP also shared his honest thoughts on his Dodgers pitching debut after the game:
"I did hit 100 today, so I want to see first where my body feels and how it reacts," Ohtani said. "But the expectation is for me to go once a week, hopefully to be able to go a little longer every time I'm out there so that the bullpen won't be so taxed."
Ohtani's return to pitching comes after a grueling years-long recovery journey following his second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2023. His last big league start came roughly a month before that in August, when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels.
Ohtani owns a career 3.02 ERA as a pitcher. In his second season with the Dodgers, Ohtani currently leads the National League with 25 homers and a 1.039 OPS.