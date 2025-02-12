Miami Marlins Sign Former Colorado Rockies Starter
There is a new arm arriving in Miami. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year deal with right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill, adding a veteran arm to their young rotation while also increasing their depth.
Quantrill, who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2016 draft, made his big league debut in 2019 and spent the first season and a half of his career in San Diego, mostly as a reliever.
Getting traded to the Cleveland Guardians midway through the 2020 campaign, it was there that Quantrill really found a rhythm, recording a 2.89 ERA in 40 appearances (22 starts) in 2021 and a 3.38 ERA in 32 games as a starter in 2022, tallying 186.1 innings pitched. However in 2023, Quantrill struggled mightily, starting only 19 games due to a shoulder injury and recording a 5.24 ERA (4.79 FIP).
Getting dealt to the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2024 campaign, Quantrill struggled in his lone season with the Rox, appearing and starting in 29 games and recording a 4.98 ERA (5.32 FIP) despite having a 2.57 ERA over his first 70 innings.
With the Rockies expected to have starters such as Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland back and healthy for 2025, Quantrill was non-tendered and became a free agent earlier this offseason.
Now entering his age-30 season, Quatrill will look to rebound in Miami and is expected to fill the veteran void that the rotation lacked behind ace starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. The rest of the projected rotation of Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers, Max Meyer and Valente Bellozo have yet to throw 100 innings in an MLB season. Quantrill however, has managed to do that four times, and will build up Miami's depth.
Pitching at Stanford for three seasons, Quantrill started 17 games as a freshman in 2014, compiling a 7-5 record with a 2.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts in over 110 innings pitched. As a sophomore in 2015, he went 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 18 innings pitched before seeing his season end prematurely due to an arm injury. As it turned out, Quantrill needed Tommy John surgery and was forced to miss the entirety of his junior season in 2016.
Even after tossing just 18.2 innings in 2015 and missing the entire college season in 2016, Quantrill was selected No. 8 overall in the MLB Draft.
Quantrill could be a dark horse for Miami this season and with the chance to revive his career while being a featured piece of the Marlins' rotation. If he turns things around with Miami, then he could become a decent trade piece for a contending team looking for some depth in their rotation.
While loanDepot Park ranked No. 8 in terms of being a hitter-friendly venue in 2024, that is still quite a drop-off from pitching at Coors Field, like he did in 2024. One factor that could play a role here is that loanDepot Park ranked No. 22 among MLB facilities in terms of giving up home runs, with just 92 allowed all year. Last season, Quantrill's 14.9% home run to fly ball ratio was the highest of his career, and the 23 dingers he allowed were also a career high.
Playing his home games in Miami may help keep some of those balls in the park.