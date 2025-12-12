Former Stanford Coach a Candidate for the Sacramento State Job

While the College Football Playoffs are set to begin for the 12 teams selected, the offseason is in full effect for a majority of college football. In recent weeks, the coaching carousel has heated up, with many coaches either taking new jobs or getting fired, sending the world of college football into a major frenzy.

From job openings at Washington State to LSU, all calibers of programs are seeing major changes take place.

But one coaching job could attract the interest of a former Stanford football coach. Sacramento State, whose head coach Brennan Marion departed for the Colorado offensive coordinator job, is in the market for a new head coach, with former Sacramento State and Stanford head coach Troy Taylor in the mix for the job according to CBS Sports insider, Matt Zenitz.

Taylor's name has been mentioned along with guys such as Delaware State coach DeSean Jackson and Arizona Wildcats running backs/assistant head coach, Alonzo Carter.

"Some of the coaches that sources have mentioned as possibilities for the Sacramento State head coaching opening: Delaware State coach and ex-NFL star DeSean Jackson, Arizona assistant head coach/running backs coach Alonzo Carter and former Stanford head coach Troy Taylor," Zenitz said via X/Twitter.

Taylor, who served as Sacramento State's head coach from 2019-22, was highly successful during his stint as an FCS head coach, winning three Big Sky Championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and winning the Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2019 after guiding the Hornets to a 9-4 record in his first season.

In 2022, his final season at Sacramento State before taking the Stanford job, Taylor guided the program to a 12-1 campaign and an 8-0 record in conference play. Despite a loss in the NCAA Division I Quarterfinal, the Hornets finished ranked in the top five.

Since Taylor left for the Cardinal, Sacramento State has struggled to find a long-term coach, with Taylor's replacement in Andy Thompson departing after two seasons to take an assistant coaching job at Stanford. Then, Marion took the job after spending the previous two seasons as UNLV's offensive coordinator, but recently departed for another FBS job.

Taylor's candidacy for the position is interesting considering how he left Stanford. Fired due to toxic workplace allegations coming to light, Taylor then sued ESPN for the release of the story that cost him his job. And while Taylor may have had success at Sacramento State, something the Hornets want to bring back, hiring Taylor back could come with some controversy.

But the Hornets always want a coach who they know will stick around for a while. Taylor, who struggled in his only FBS job, is probably not someone that an FBS will look to hire right now given all the baggage he comes with from the allegations. So if he does get the Sac State job and find success, expect him to be there for years.

The Hornets have not yet come to a decision on who to hire, but the fact that Taylor is a candidate could be a promising sign that he will return to the sidelines in 2026.

