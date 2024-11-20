Stanford alum Lexie Hull set to team with Angel Reese in Unrivaled league
Soon, it will be time for superstars to unite. In 2023, a new women’s 3-on-3 basketball league was founded by WNBA superstars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, dubbed Unrivaled, to give WNBA players a chance to play domestically during the offseason. With the new league slated to begin play in January of 2025, the assembling of rosters took place this month, with the six teams filled with big-name players.
One of those players taking part in the league is former Stanford star Lexie Hull, who was announced in late October as one of the many WNBA players involved in the league. In the WNBA, Hull is teammates with phenom Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever, but in Unrivaled, she'll be teaming with Clark's nemesis, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.
Hull, who put together her best season thus far as a member of the Indiana Fever, was one of the six players put on Team Rose, joining Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittany Sykes and Azura Stevens. But the biggest star that will join Hull on Rose is none other than Reese, who in only her first season with the Sky, led the league in rebounding while making the WNBA All-Star team and being named to the WNBA All-Rookie team.
In her third season with the Fever, Hull was a key reserve as she averaged 5.5 points, 1.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds off the bench, providing another strong weapon to go along with Clark. The Fever also finished with a 20-20 record, which was good enough for them to earn the sixth seed in the WNBA playoffs, snapping their seven season playoff drought (which was the longest in league history).
Unrivaled tips off on January 17 with a doubleheader featuring Team Rose, and will have its regular season run through March 10 with a one-on-one tournament scheduled to take place from Feb. 10-14. The winner of the league will receive a $250,000 prize with the playoffs set to take place on March 16-17 with the finals on the 17th.
The 45 game schedule, which includes the regular season, one-on-one tournament and the playoffs, will take place in Miami in a brand new facility and will be available to watch on both TNT and truTV. While some may think of the Olympics when it comes to 3x3, with each game being half court and only 10 minutes long, Unrivaled will feature full, four quarter games. While the courts will be compressed to 70 feet in length, every game will be played on a full court.
There has been speculation and rumors that Clark could also join a team in this league, and while two teams have "wild card" listed on their roster, ESPN is reporting that Clark will not be a part of Unrivaled during the inaugural season.