Tina Charles and Aliyah Boston Shared Classy Moment After Heated In-Game Exchange
WNBA legend and current Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles and third-year Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston made for a great matchup in the post Tuesday at TD Garden in Boston.
Charles recently became the second WNBA player ever to eclipse 8,000 points. She has the most rebounds in league history in addition to holding the second-most points behind only Diana Taurasi. The 14-year vet remains a force in the league as she put up 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Sun's 85-77 loss to the Fever Tuesday.
In a matchup against one of the best young bigs in the league, Charles and Boston had a bit of a heated moment as they battled in the post. Boston tried to jockey for positioning to receive an entry pass from star guard Caitlin Clark, but she ended up on the ground after a shove from Charles.
Charles was called for a foul before play continued on. It was all love, though, as the two had a sweet exchange after the game where Charles appeared to share some tips and a hug.
Boston had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and a block in the Fever's third win in a row on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Clark appeared to re-aggravate her groin injury toward the end of the game. Fever coach Stephanie White said her star guard "felt a little something in her groin," which the team plans to evaluate before providing another update.