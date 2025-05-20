Stanford Stars: Former Cardinal Shuts Down S.F. Giants, Storm into History Books
Monday night was a big one for former Stanford stars, with left-hander Kris Bubic shutting down the San Francisco Giants over seven innings, somehow lowering his already pristine ERA on the year. Monday was also the same day that Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike entered the WNBA history books yet again.
After Sunday's heartbreaking walk-off loss of Stanford softball to the Oregon Ducks that ended their season, some good news was definitely welcome.
Nneka Ogwumike enters exclusive WNBA club
After spending the first 12 years of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks, the team that selected her with the first overall pick back in 2012, she ended up signing with the Storm ahead of the 2024 campaign, and helped return the franchise back to where they're more accustomed to being with a 25-15 season, following an 11-29 campaign.
After a tough loss to the Phoenix Mercury to begin the 2025 season, the Storm came back in game two of the season and beat No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings 79-71 to even up their record. Nneka Ogwumike was a big reason for that win, putting up 23 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
That performance also etched her name into the WNBA record books.
The key stat in there is the under two turnovers per game. While there are nine players that have more points that Ogwumike in her career and 65 women that have racked up more assists than her 800, the combination of the two stats, plus the lack of turnovers is part of what makes this such elite company.
In the next handful of games, she's set to pass WNBA legend Candace Parker for ninth in all-time scoring. She is currently 37 points behind Parker depite playing in 16 fewer games. No. 8 on that list is one of the great Seattle Storm players ever, Sue Bird, who finished with 6,803 points. She should catch up to Bird before the end of the season.
Bubic flirts with no-hitter against San Francisco Giants
Former Stanford lefty Kris Bubic was on a roll for the first six innings of Monday's game in San Francisco, not allowing a hit through the first five innings. Then, with two outs in the sixth inning, Wilmer Flores hit a grounder to second base.
As the AP puts it, "Massey moved to his left and was in position to make the play but slipped to the ground at the edge of the grass as the ball rolled past him into the outfield." The play was initially ruled an error, but before the seventh inning began, the official scorer had changed their ruling to a base hit, ending the no-hit bid.
Here is the play in question. Was this a hit or an error? You can let us know at StanfordOnSI on Twitter/X.
Bubic would allow a base hit to Casey Schmitt with one away in the seventh, which would have ended the no-hitter anyway, but still, what a performance from Bubic. He now holds a 1.47 ERA through ten starts this season. Only Max Fried, Hunter Brown, and Kodai Senga have lower ERAs among qualified starters so far in 2025.