Royals vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 18
The Royals popped off for a few home runs in their 6-1 series opening victory against the Rangers on Tuesday. Bobby Witt Jr. claimed one of them for his first long ball at home while Salvador Perez Jr. hit two.
Seth Lugo cruised to nine strikeouts against Texas, which was a season-high, as the Royals snapped a five-game slide.
Now Cy Young candidate Kris Bubic (5-4, 1.92 ERA) will try his luck against the Rangers’ Patrick Corbin (4-5, 3.66 ERA) on Wednesday.
Here are my picks for a player prop target and a game prediction.
Royals vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (+136)
- Rangers -1.5 (-1)
Moneyline
- Royals (-126)
- Rangers (+128)
Total
- Over 8 (-108)
- Under 8 (-112)
Royals vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Kris Bubic (5-4, 1.92 ERA)
- Rangers: Patrick Corbin (4-5, 3.66 ERA)
Royals vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Kansas City, Rangers Sports Network
- Royals Record: 35-38
- Rangers Record: 36-37
Royals vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Salvador Perez Jr. Over 0.5 RBI (+135 at FanDuel)
I’m getting creative in betting on Perez after his monstrous night on Tuesday where he clocked two home runs and 4 RBIs. Perez's high-contact and power-heavy swing makes him ideal for cashing in with runners in scoring position against a pitcher like Corbin, who struggles stranding runners and has yielded a .260 BABIP that's misleadingly low. With men on base, Perez is hitting .272 and has driven in 36 RBIs in 147 PA.
Royals vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Royals offense showed a pulse on Tuesday and I’m not ready to fade Bubic against an unstable Rangers lineup. He had his worst start of the season last week against the Yankees, allowing five earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings, but before that game, he had strung together six straight starts allowing one run or fewer. A bounce-back effort on Wednesday is reasonable from one of the American League’s most consistent pitchers, especially considering he owns a 1.48 road ERA. Corbin’s 4.02 xERA, hard contact metrics and high walk rate give me more pause on the Rangers’ end — especially considering that Kansas City is a top-10 team in fielding percentage and bullpen ERA (3.46).
Pick: Royals (-122 at FanDuel)
