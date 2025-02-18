Tiger Woods Set to Play in First Golf Match Since Death of his Mother
The legend returns. On February 4, Stanford alum and golf legend Tiger Woods experienced a family tragedy when his mother, Kultida Woods, passed away at the age of 80. Since then, Woods has not participated in any competitions, withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines this past weekend--a tournament that he was hosting.
But on Feb. 18, Woods will tee off once again when Jupiter Links Golf Club takes on New York Golf Club in TGL.
The match, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+ will mark the first competitive golf event since Woods lost his mother. Currently sitting at 1-1, Jupiter Links is in dire need of a win which will help them stay afloat behind Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.
Teaming up with Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, Woods will look to lead his team to a victory over NY's Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Woods' mom played a big role in his life and tonight will likely be a tribute to her. A part of some of Tiger's best career moments, including when he took home a shocking win in the 2019 Masters, her loss will be felt tonight.
The TGL season has seen no shortage of action as after a week off, matches returned with a triple-header on Presidents' Day. In the trifecta, The Bay Golf Club, Boston Common Golf, Atlanta Drive GC and Los Angeles Golf Club were the teams featured, with The Bay winning both of its matchups, against Atlanta (6-5) and Boston (5-4). Atlanta and Los Angeles played in the first match, with Atlanta taking home the 6-5 win.
After Woods' match on Feb. 18, the playoff push will start to intensify with only four more weeks of regulat season matches. Jupiter will only have two more matches left after Feb. 18, on Feb. 25 against The Bay and on March 4 against Atlanta Drive GC to be one of the four teams left standing for the postseason.