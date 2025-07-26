Cameron Brink to Return Against New York Liberty?
The Los Angeles Sparks are on a roll, winning four straight and six of their last ten. They're also getting closer to getting former Stanford Cardinal Cameron Brink back on the roster. Ahead of Saturday's matchup against the defending champion New York Liberty, Brink's status has been slightly upgraded from "out" to "doubtful."
While this may not seem like a huge deal, with Brink having missed most of last season and the entirety of this year, having even a sliver of a chance that she'll play is a big step forward to her returning to the court. Whether or not she'll ultimately suit up in New York could be determined pregame.
Earlier this month it was reported that Brink was going to return "sooner rather than later," and that was later given a more firm timeline of "hopefully before the end of July."
While the end of July timeline wasn't a hard deadline for Brink's return, if the Sparks are going to make it happen, the only remaining game on their schedule in July after Saturday is on Tuesday, July 29 at home against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Sparks have split their season series with Las Vegas so far, going 1-1 on the road for both games. This will be the first time that Kelsey Plum will be able to face her old team in her new home, and there is a chance that she'll have some backup with the return of Brink.
Not only will this be a big game against a strong opponent, but it will be a terrific opportunity for the Sparks to gain some ground on one of the three teams ahead of them in the WNBA playoff hunt. Entering play on Saturday, Los Angeles (10-14) sits 1.5 games behind Las Vegas (12-13).
Not only would a win bring them closer to playoff contention, but it could play a big role if tiebreakers come into play later on. The Aces aren't the only team that's 1.5 games ahead of the Sparks, however, as both the Golden State Valkyries (11-12) and Washington Mystics (11-12) are in between the Sparks and Aces.
As of right now, the Aces hold onto the seventh seed in the standings, while the Valkyries are in eighth and the Mystics are on the outside looking in. Of course, the Sparks could continue their current run and end up seeded in the middle of the pack by season's end, but there is also a chance that the final few spots in the standings are going to be real tight.
With the Sparks playing short-handed all season and still being in the mix, that has to bode well for them when they get Brink back. It will be interesting to see how much she's used as she returns from injury, and how quickly she gels with her teammates on the floor when she finally makes her season debut.