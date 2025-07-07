Two Stanford Cardinal Named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game Roster
The Midsummer Classic is right around the corner. The 2025 MLB All-Star game is scheduled to take place in Atlanta next week and with the rosters fully announced, the league's biggest stars will take center stage and attempt to prove that they are the best of the best. And in this year's edition, the Stanford Cardinal will be well represented-- with two former Cardinal set to partake in the event.
Starting with position players, Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers is set to make his All-Star game debut after putting together a blistering first half. Struggling in 2024, Stowers has burst onto the scene this season, currently hitting .280 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI while possessing an .866 OPS. And in his last 15 games, including a big series against the San Francisco Giants at the end of June, he has been hitting .314 with six home runs and 12 RBI.
At 27-years-old, Stowers is still on the younger side for a big leaguer and if he is able to produce in the second half the same as the first, then he could become a cornerstone piece for Miami for years to come. Or, the Marlins could look to trade him. Despite not starting in the All-Star game, Stowers could still expect to get an at-bat or two and get the chance to face one of the game's best pitchers.
The Cardinal also have one of their former pitchers in the game in the form of left-hander Kris Bubic. He hold a 7-6 win-loss record with a 2.36 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP this season, and is back as a full-time starter for the first time since 2022. He's also a big reason why Kansas City's pitching staff has been as good as it has in the first half, with Royals starters ranking No. 5 in MLB in ERA (3.44).
Undergoing Tommy John surgery early in the 2023 season that forced him to miss the rest of the year and a good chunk of 2024, Bubic returned as a reliever last season and did well in that role.
Now, with the Royals entering the season in dire need of starter help, a strong spring from Bubic earned him a place back in the rotation where he has proved himself as the ace of the staff. The Royals may be five games below .500 at 43-48, but they are still very much alive in the postseason race and a good second half could earn them a Wild Card spot.
At 27-years-old, Bubic is still very young for a pitcher and could become a key piece for them heading into his final year of team control next season. Last winning a World Series in 2015, the Royals will look to their core guys in Bubic and Bobby Witt Jr. and hope that they can bring them back to the promised land.
For any player, an All-Star game selection is a tremendous honor, recognizing each and every player as one of baseball's biggest stars. And for Stanford to have representation yet again proves that the talent level in Stanford's baseball program is endless--often producing elite stars.