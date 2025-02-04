3 Most Anticipated Games on Stanford Football's 2025 Schedule
Preparations for the 2025 season are in full swing. Coming off of their fourth straight 3-9 season, the Stanford Cardinal are entering a pivotal year for their program, with time being of the essence in terms of turning things around and taking a step forward.
This season, the Cardinal will play in a whole slew of tough games, with their second season in the ACC featuring some potential marquee matchups. The conference is loaded from top to bottom, and nothing will come easy.
The team is ready to face any challenges that come their way. From the road trips to the tough battles at home, the Cardinal will hope that nothing fazes them this season.
With that being said, let's take a deeper look at some of those big matchups and list out some of the ones that have all the makings to be memorable games. Here are the top three most anticipated games that are on Stanford's schedule in 2025.
October 25: at Miami
In what will feature a matchup against former Georgia quarterback, Carson Beck, the Cardinal will head to South Florida and take on a Hurricanes team that is coming off of a 10-3 season and will be looking for more in '25. This game will be a big test of grit for the Cardinal, who will play in front of a big crowd in Hard Rock Stadium, doubling as the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
November 8: at North Carolina
Arguably the game that most Stanford fans could be most excited for, the Cardinal will go to Chapel Hill, where Bill Belichick will coach in his first ever game against Stanford. Getting the UNC job in November, hiring Belichick was arguably the biggest of this coaching cycle at any level, and brings a lot of anticipation for any opponent that the Tar Heels will face this season.
November 29: vs. Notre Dame
The cream of the crop, the main event, the final gauntlet. Notre Dame, the 2024 national runner-ups, will come to Stanford Stadium at the end of the season in a game that Stanford hopes will mean something to them.
The Fighting Irish will feature a largely new roster from their national title game appearance, but with a head coach in Marcus Freeman that has proven that he can keep the program competitive no matter what, they figure to be a tough test for the Cardinal in '25.