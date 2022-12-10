Skip to main content

Andrew Luck and Conzoleezza Rice's thoughts on Stanford's hiring of Troy Taylor

There is a ton of excitement on the Farm
  Author:
  Publish date:

The long wait to learn who will be the new face of Stanford's football program is finally over.

After the names of many candidates being thrown around, Stanford has gone in the direction of Sacramento State's Troy Taylor. A move that has many surrounding the program optimistic of what's to come.

Taylor is renowned for his offensive mind, and will help usher Stanford into the modern era of college football. In a statement released by the program, a couple notable names such as political scientist Condoleezza Rice who served on the search committee along with one of the program's bets players of all time, Andrew Luck both expressed how thrilled they were at the hiring of Taylor. 

Let's take a look at what they had to say about the new head coach!

Condoleezza Rice:

Stanford, California, USA; Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice poses for a photo with the Stanford Cardinal tree mascot during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium.

Troy’s track record as an innovative, winning football coach is remarkable and unique,” said Condoleezza Rice, who also served on the search committee. “As we got to know him through the search process, it became apparent that his teams’ success on the field has stemmed not only from his schematic brilliance but also from his genuine passion for educating and developing young men holistically. I am thrilled to welcome Troy to the Stanford community.”

Andrew Luck

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium

"Coach Taylor's energy and passion for football are infectious," said Andrew Luck, who served on the search committee and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this week. "He is a proven winner who loves coaching and developing his players on and off the field. His football acumen and ingenuity are impressive, and I can't wait to see what he accomplishes at Stanford."

