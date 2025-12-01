Andrew Luck Details Why Tavita Pritchard Can Succeed at Stanford
The day before Stanford football’s final game of the season against Notre Dame, the Cardinal elected to hire their next head coach. Following a successful interim stint with head coach Frank Reich at the helm, Stanford decided to go a different path, hiring Tavita Pritchard to become the next head coach of Stanford football.
While Pritchard has never been a head coach, he has had extensive experience in coaching. After a stint as the quarterback at Stanford, Pritchard spent time at the offensive coordinator for the program as well as the quarterbacks coach with the NFL's Washington Commanders. Now Pritchard brings his talents back to The Farm, but this time is the man in charge.
There is no doubt that many Stanford fans weren’t too excited with the hiring, but others surely were. And most importantly, those most important to the program are thrilled to have Pritchard back on the farm.
Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck is about as important to the program as anyone, and he made it clear that he loves the move.
”Winning in college football today requires a leader of men who can build and motivate teams, recruit future stars, and develop and connect with talent. Tavita Pritchard is exactly the right coach at the right time to help us build the foundation of this season and lead Stanford football to its next great era.
"Coach Pritchard is a culture builder, a teacher of football at the highest caliber, and a humble yet determined service leader who is committed to the success of Stanford’s student athletes. I could not be more excited to welcome Tavita, Caroline, and their family back to campus.”
Luck is clearly immensely excited about bringing his friend, former teammate and partner in crime back to campus, and believes that he is the perfect guy for the job, helping in all aspects of Stanford football.
In addition, recently hired athletic director John Donahoe had positive words for the incoming head coach.
“Tavita Pritchard is the next important piece in our comprehensive effort to restore Stanford football to a winning tradition. Tavita is an exceptional leader and his appointment, coupled with the strong fundraising success we are experiencing, will help build the foundation for our success and leadership in football.”
Donahoe, like Luck, is very serious about bringing Stanford football back to the winning culture they once had, and is going to do everything in his power to make it happen. He also alludes to “strong fundraising success” which is crucial in the rebuild of Stanford football.
Two of Stanford’s most important pieces to their success clearly speak highly of Pritchard, which is crucial to the future of Stanford football. Now, the offseason awaits, where Pritchard is able to begin the true rebuild of Stanford.