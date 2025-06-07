Andrew Luck, Stanford Football Have Been on a Recruiting Tear
Andrew Luck, Frank Reich, and the Stanford Cardinal have been cooking this week. The Cardinal recruiting team has done a phenomenal job at getting 2026 players to commit, including an abundance of recruits last weekend.
Stanford currently has 11 commits: Ryelan Morris, Xavier Harmon, Langdon Horace, Zaiden McDonald, Daylen Sharper, Max Meier, Wassie Lugolobi, Jacob Butler, Lucas Shanafelt, Jack Duckworth, and Chase Cahoon. Morris is a four-star recruit per 247 Sports, while the rest are all three star recruits.
Most of these players have committed within the past week, including two of which are coming from other big schools. Those two being Morris from Baylor and McDonald from Syracuse.
Not only has the Cardinal just won recruits, but they are also building pipelines.
Three of the 11 recruits signed have been from their home state of California, with two coming from Northern California. Langdon Horace, one of the NorCal prospects, had offers from Cal and San Jose State, among other west coast programs, but chose the Cardinal.
The other, Chase Cahoon, had offers from Cal, San Jose State, among others. However, once again, he chose the Cardinal. Taking control of the area when other programs such as Cal and San Jose State compete as well, is a good indicator that the Cardinal have the best future of any program in the Bay.
To add, Stanford has signed three players from Texas, building another pipeline far away from home. They signed Ryelan Morris and Xavier Harmon, their two top recruits, and Jack Duckworth, who is also a three star prospect.
Morris had offers from Texas schools such as Houston, SMU, TCU, UTSA, and was even committed to Baylor, but elected to go to the Bay Area to join the Cardinal.
Harmon had SMU, TCU, Houston, Rice, and Texas A&M in his local state, but committed to Stanford. Even Duckworth, who had offers from North Texas, Sam Houston State, SMU, Texas State, and UTEP, chose the Cardinal. Despite many offers from big time in-state programs, all three chose Stanford, proving how important those pipelines are.
Overall, Luck, Reich, and the recruiting staff have done a great job at building talent for the future. With a young roster and solid recruiting classes coming in, Stanford should not only break the 3-9 streak, not only make bowl games, but should be back to the top of the college football world in just a few seasons if they continue on this trajectory.