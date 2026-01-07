Stanford Brings in First Transfer Portal Commit to Aid Biggest Need

Throughout the entire 2025 season, Stanford football heavily struggled with their offensive line. They couldn’t block well to begin the year, and their top two lineman suffered injuries a few games into the season. After that, they struggled to find consistency on offense, preventing quarterbacks from flourishing.

To begin the offseason, Stanford hired Tavita Pritchard as their next head football coach, following Frank Reich’s interim tenure during the previous season. In Pritchard's introductory press conference, he alluded to a massive need for offensive linemen.

Four days into the transfer portal, Stanford has finally locked in their first commitment, and he’s an offensive linemen, which is a perfect fit for Stanford's biggest need. They are bringing in Aidan Kilstrom, a former Harvard O-lineman. He is a native of Iowa, listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, a solid size for a lineman.

Kilstrom is a veteran at the college level, and is finally making the jump to the FBS level after spending four years playing FCS football. His freshman season, he did not see action. Unfortunately for him, the Ivy League doesn’t allow redshirting, meaning he was onto his sophomore season without seeing any game time.

However, he was able to get a few more minutes in his second season. He played in five games, starting one, and was a part of a Harvard squad that won the Ivy League Championship. His junior season is where he truly broke out.

He started in all ten games, and was a key part of the Crimson’s Ivy League title. Finally, in his senior year, he was able to make the biggest jump, becoming an All-Ivy League honorable mention while starting every single game. Unfortunately, Harvard was unable to repeat as conference champs.

One of the most impressive stats from Kilstrom’s tenure at O-line is that he allowed just one sack in his entire career, which is an incredible feat. Kilstrom is now headed to the Cardinal where he looks to take the next step in his academic and football career. The question is: What sort of impact is he going to bring to the Cardinal?

Harvard’s offensive line last season was incredible, with all five players making an all-league place. Three were on the first team, while two were honorable mentions. While the Crimson’s O-line was great, it’s not like Kilstrom was their top guy.

He is taking a big leap from the FCS level to not only the FBS level, but a power four school, and that will be tough, but not impossible.

Over the past two seasons, Stanford has brought in an abundance of Ivy League talent, including Jordan Washington, Clay Patterson, and David Pantelis. While those players have either already made an impact or will in the future, those were all first team all-conference selections in the Ivy League. The same can’t be said for Kilstrom.

He will definitely make an impact, but I wouldn’t title him as a consistent starter. He has plenty of experience from which his teammates can draw from, and he can be a help in which ever way Pritchard sees fit.

