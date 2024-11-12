Behind enemy lines: Five questions for Louisville on SI's Matt McGavic
Sitting at 2-7, the Stanford Cardinal will return to action after their second bye week, looking to break their six-game skid and get back into the win column. However, a win will not come easy this week as No. 22 Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC) will come to Stanford hoping to extend their winning streak to three straight and improve their chances at making a run at the College Football Playoff.
Before this big matchup, Stanford on SI talked with Matt McGavic of Louisville on SI to get a little bit more insight on one of the ACC's most dominant programs.
Coming in last season, head coach Jeff Brohm wasted no time in bringing Louisville back into the rankings, leading the Cardinals to a 10-4 finish and a final AP ranking of No. 19 in 2023. What has Brohm brought to the program that was maybe missing under Scott Satterfield?
The main thing is probably offensive variety. During the Satterfield era, Louisville was primarily a running team - which isn’t inherently bad, but they were also extremely predictable. While Louisville had great playmakers under Satterfield - such as Tutu Atwell and Javian Hawkins - the offense was never truly unlocked to its fullest potential.
Not only is Brohm leagues better in terms of his day-of coaching, you can sense that this job means a lot more to Brohm than it did Satterfield. After all, Brohm is a Louisville native and alum, while Satterfield tried to leave for South Carolina not long into his tenure before ultimately bolting for Cincinnati.
What makes Tyler Shough so dominant and what has he brought to the Cardinals’ offense since transferring?
He has the playmaking capabilities in his arm that Jeff Brohm quarterbacks have traditionally had. Sure, a lot the offensive success is because of the scheme. But Shough has incredible arm talent both in his ability to sling it 30-plus yards downfield, and also doing so while maintaining a high degree of anticipation and accuracy.
Additionally, with him being a seventh-year quarter, it’s very evident that he knows how to read coverages, and very rarely puts the ball in a position where it’s going to get picked off. On top of all that, Shough might not be super slippery like someone such as Cam Ward, but he can easily extend plays by navigating the pocket away from pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. While Lamar Jackson is the best 'quarterback' Louisville has ever seen, Shough is the best thrower of the football they have had since Teddy Bridgewater in the early 2010.
Isaac Brown and Ja’Corey Brooks have both been the top playmakers for the offense and are both approaching 1,000 yards on the season. What has been the secret to their success and in what areas have you seen them most shine in?
With Brown, the key to his success is simple: speed. It’s not hyperbole to say that he’s probably one of the fastest players in the ACC - even as a true freshman. Combine that with an ability to navigate rushing lanes (whether that be on a one-cut, staying disciplined and following blocks or turning the corner) that you just don’t see in freshmen, and he is on the fast track to becoming the next superstar in the league.
As for Brooks, he brings a great blend of traits to the table. He’s very physical and has shown on several occasions the ability to make tough catches in traffic, has also shown flashes of some elite route running to get open, and also carries with him pretty good open field speed as well. You can tell that he’s a former five-star prospect.
Who are some players to watch for on the defensive side, and what can Stanford fans expect to see from Louisville’s defense?
The two main ones to watch for are defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley. Both are overcoming relatively slow starts to the season, but are really starting to find their stride. Gillotte is an incredibly physical and athletic edge rusher who has an insane motor to boot and routinely demands double teams.
There’s a reason he was an All-American last season. With Riley, he insanely good man-to-man cover skills and instincts overall. Not only can he stay at a receiver’s hip with minimal separation regardless of who he’s matched up with, he’s also a deadly asset in zone coverage because of his ability to diagnose the play.
For Louisville to go home with the win, what will be the keys to the game?
Just don’t shoot yourself in the foot. During the stretch of games where Louisville lost three in a four-game span, it was mainly a case of the Cardinals beating themselves vs. the opponent actually winning. Whether it be drive-killing penalties, turnovers, untimely blown coverages, etc., Louisville just simply could not get out of their own way. They seem to be in a much better spot when it comes to the self-inflicted wounds, but they have shown in the past a perceived ability to play down to competition.