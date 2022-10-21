Best college football bets for Week 8
Week 7 of college football was the official debut of my newest weekly segment, "Borba's Bets".
I had a fairly decent showing hitting on 2/4 of the bets, and the two that I missed on were oh so close. Similar to last week there are some major games this week, and as always to add some extra spice to the games, placing a wager is the best way to do so.
If you reside in a place where gambling is legal this article is for you, as I have assembled four bets that I think are worth taking a look at. Just a friendly reminder, these are educated guesses, so please do not wager your mortgage or anything crazy. This is not so much betting advice as it is some bets that I personally like.
With that being said here are what I will call "Borba's Bets". To hold myself accountable, I will go over the results on Sunday or Monday and keep track of my record!
Current Record: 2/4
#9 UCLA vs. #10 Oregon
A top-10 matchup between two teams looking to prove that they are not only among the best in the country, but the best in the Pac-12. When I made my Pac-12 picks, I had a heck of a time picking the winner, but I am confident about one thing in this game. This of course being that there will be a lot of points scored. The O/U line is currently at 70.5, which is an extremely high number, but I am confident in the over. Both UCLA and Oregon have gone over this mark in their last three games, and I expect this game to finish near the 80s.
Prediction: Over 70.5
#24 Mississippi State vs. #6 Alabama
A second straight week of betting on a game that involves the Crimson Tide, but this time I am betting in favor of Alabama. Last week I called the Tennessee ML, but this week I am going with the Alabama points at -21. I think with the combination of embarrassment from the loss, the slow start, and the lack of discipline displayed last week this Alabama team will come out as focused on possible and absolutely thrash the Bulldogs. Similar to last season, Alabama is playing Mississippi State after coming off a loss stemming from a game winning field goal. The final score of last season's game was 49-9. While I think Will Rogers and company will put up a better fight, I still think that Alabama will make a statement.
Prediction: Alabama -21
Iowa vs. #2 Ohio State
I hate subjecting myself to believing in this Iowa team which may have the worst passing attack since the invention of the forward pass, but I do not feel that Ohio State has had their too close for comfort game yet. I think via osmosis, that the Buckeyes offense will find themselves struggling against a Hawkeyes defense that ranks No. 7 in total defense. This is a trap game for Ohio State with No. 16 Penn State looming in next week's matchup. I like the spread here, which is Iowa +30. I think they will lose by at least 20, but as long as that threshold isn't passed it's a win.
Prediction: Iowa + 30
Hawaii vs. Colorado State
A matchup of two of the worst teams in college football, this game will be a tough watch. According to CBS Sports' Bottom 25, a ranking of the 25 worst teams in college football, Hawaii comes in at No. 4 and Colorado State comes in at No. 2 as the second worst team in the sport. Despite Hawaii coming off a 15-point victory over Nevada who Colorado State beat by three, Hawaii is viewed as the underdog in this game. I personally think they build off this momentum and string together their first win streak of the year, so with that being said I am taking the Hawaii ML.
Prediction: Hawaii ML