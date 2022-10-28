Skip to main content

Best college football bets for Week 9

There are some attractive bets in this action packed week of college football
One of the best parts of college football is making the already fascinating games a tad more high stakes.

The only way to do that of course is to throw some money on the games that you are watching. This gives you a whole other rooting interest, and may even make you more intrigued in the game than you already were. 

Welcome to the third and hopefully the best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I scour for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have ben following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, as in both of the first two editions I went 2-of-4. I am hopeful that this is the first perfect week.

Just a friendly reminder, these are educated guesses, so please do not wager your mortgage or anything crazy. This is not so much betting advice as it is some bets that I personally like.

With that being said here are "Borba's Bets". To hold myself accountable as I always do, I will go over the results on Sunday or Monday and keep track of my record!

#2 Ohio State vs. #13 Penn State

The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

Last week I took Iowa to cover while playing against Ohio State, which was a big mistake. This week I am confident that Ohio State will cover. This Penn State team is not nearly as good as they look on paper, and we saw that when they played Michigan when they lost 41-17. Ohio State is a much better team than Michigan in my opinion, so I think this bet should hit with ease. 

Prediction: Ohio State -15

#10 USC vs. Arizona

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

This game is between two teams on very different trajectories. USC is still fighting for a Pac-12 Championship and maybe even a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. Arizona on the other hand is just looking to get better each and every week. They haven't faired well against Pac-12 teams, but one thing they are good for is putting up points. Something USC is also extremely good at thanks to their elite offense. I think this will be a high scoring affair, as Arizona gives up 36 points per game and USC averages 40 a game.

Prediction: Over 75 

#17 Illinois vs. Nebraska

Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska has been one of the more disappointing teams in tech country this season, and are a mediocre team at best. They can move the ball against bad defenses, but here's the thing, Illinois' defense is really good. They have given up more than 14 points just once all year, and it was in their Week 2 loss to Indiana. While their offense is very efficient, they lean heavily on the run, and only average 26 points a game. With the combo of a run oriented offense and a stout defense it has led me to believing the under will hit. I have gone this route twice before with Big Ten teams and have gone 0-2, but I am smelling an under hitting here. 

Prediction: Under 50.5

Florida vs. #1 Georgia

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) loses the ball after being hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Florida's season has been quite the rollercoaster. At one point they looked like a flashy Cinderella team after a win against Utah, but lately have been home to a putrid defense. The Bulldogs on the other hand have been hitting there stride after a couple less than stellar weeks. I hate to do it to my friends that are Florida fans, but I think Georgia blows them out.

Prediction: Georgia -23.5

