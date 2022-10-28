Best college football bets for Week 9

One of the best parts of college football is making the already fascinating games a tad more high stakes.

The only way to do that of course is to throw some money on the games that you are watching. This gives you a whole other rooting interest, and may even make you more intrigued in the game than you already were.

Welcome to the third and hopefully the best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I scour for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have ben following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, as in both of the first two editions I went 2-of-4. I am hopeful that this is the first perfect week.

Just a friendly reminder, these are educated guesses, so please do not wager your mortgage or anything crazy. This is not so much betting advice as it is some bets that I personally like.

With that being said here are "Borba's Bets". To hold myself accountable as I always do, I will go over the results on Sunday or Monday and keep track of my record!