Cal Trolls Stanford in Social Media Post

It may only be April, with 216 days until Stanford and Cal meet up for the 129th Big Game in Berkeley, but shots are already being fired by the Golden Bears' social media team.

Getting ready for spring practice, Stanford announced that they would be returning to Kezar Stadium in San Francisco for the first time since 2012 for a practice that would be open to the public to come an enjoy.

Unfortunately, the practice had to be cancelled last weekend due to the rainy conditions in San Francisco, which was announced on social media in the video below.

Due to expected inclement weather in San Francisco, Saturday’s spring practice at Kezar Stadium has been canceled.



More information: https://t.co/64TC6mzEDa#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/MNqb4UiiQF — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) April 9, 2026

This weekend, Cal football trolled Stanford with a post of their own, with the same look and feel as the original post, only to announce the exact opposite—their game would continue as planned due to perfect weather in Berkeley.

Due to expected perfect weather in Berkeley, Saturday’s spring game at California Memorial Stadium will go on.



More information: https://t.co/hEOaqzbSYY#GoBears pic.twitter.com/3TvM7YZ053 — Cal Football (@CalFootball) April 18, 2026

Honestly, this is well played by the Cal social media team. It's funny, lighthearted, and engages both fanbases at a point in the year when the rivalry isn't front of mind.

That said, it should certainly add some fuel to the fire when the two teams match up again on November 21. Stanford won last year's Big Game in dominant fashion, 31-10, which means The Axe is at home where it belongs.

That could be where a response from Stanford could kick off, if this turns into a series of videos going back and forth between the programs. Even with the Axe in hand, Stanford is still operating from an underdog position, given that Cal has run the yearly games for the most part in recent years, and Stanford's program hasn't quite been at its peak.

That said, the Cardinal are on an upswing right now, finally breaking their four year string of 3-9 seasons to go 4-8 in 2025. Now, with Andrew Luck getting settled in as GM and Tavita Pritchard taking over on the sidelines, this program should start putting together more winning seasons and perhaps even some bowl appearances in the coming years.

Aside from the big change at head coach, Stanford's other big move will be at quarterback, where they brought in graduate student Davis Warren out of Michigan, and early reports are saying that he's looking pretty good. Mike Mitchell Jr. could be his main competition under center, but we'll see where the cards land this fall.

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