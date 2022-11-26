College Football: Best week 13 bets

The final week of the college football regular season has nothing but great games on the schedule.

With great games comes fantastic betting opportunities, especially since there are so many rivalry games with conference championship or even playoff implications.

This is the seventh and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, and hold a record of 13-11.