College Football: Four must watch Week 13 games
The final week of the college football season is somehow here already, which is certainly a bitter sweet moment.
On one hand it means that we are just weeks away from finding out all of the award winners and playoff teams, while on the other it means that for many teams their season is over.
It's understandable if you only want to focus on your favorite school, but if you do that there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a great game. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or a Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This of course means you need some quality games to kill the time while you wait.
I care about how entertained you are, so I will map out what I think is the perfect Saturday schedule. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games to watch, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch, and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!
Read More
#3 Michigan vs. #2 Ohio State
The Big Game! One of the best rivalries in college football, between two teams who are both 11-0 and fighting for a spot within the top four. Michigan won last year for the first time since 2011, and are looking to win two in a row for the first time since 1999-2000. There are two Heisman hopefuls in this game as Ohio State's CJ Stroud is looking to have a much better game than last season, while Michigan running back Blake Corum was at one point questionable to play. The winner of this game makes the Big Ten Championship and essentially locks in a playoff spot. The loser will have an uphill battle to make the playoff.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: Fox @ 12:00 ET
#15 Notre Dame vs. #6 USC
There are more than one great rivalry games taking place this weekend, and this one may have the most history behind it. This is the 93rd meeting for the Jeweled Shillelagh, and there have only been two things that prevented this matchup in years past which was the COVID-19 year and WW2. USC is on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff, and a win here will really help their case. Notre Dame is finally hitting their stride after a tough start that had many questioning if Marcus Freeman was the guy. USC is led by Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams along with their army of transfers who have all been playing well. This game hasn't had stakes this high in a decade.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: ABC @ 7:30 ET
#9 Oregon vs. #21 Oregon State
The rivalry formerly known as the "Civil War". It doesn't have a new name, but it certainly has all the makings of the most important meeting between the two in years. Oregon State is 10-1 in their last 11 at home, and won the last meeting against Oregon when it was a home game. A win for Oregon sends them to the Pac-12 Championship, whereas a win for the Beavers just assures their biggest rival cannot make the conference championship.
Secondary Screen Game
Where to watch: ABC @ 3:30 ET
Kansas vs. #12 Kansas State
Kansas got off to a fantastic start to the year thanks to Jalon Daniels, but after he went down with an injury they struggled. The good news for Jayhawk fans is that Daniels is back in time for this huge game. A win for K-State sends them to the Big 12 Championship, but a win for the Jayhawks ends their 14-year losing streak to the Wildcats. It can also improve their bowl positioning, which is something they haven't had to worry about much lately.
Secondary Screen
Where to watch: Fox @ 8:00 PM et