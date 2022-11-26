Skip to main content

College Football: Four must watch Week 13 games

You will not want to miss these amazing games on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The final week of the college football season is somehow here already, which is certainly a bitter sweet moment.

On one hand it means that we are just weeks away from finding out all of the award winners and playoff teams, while on the other it means that for many teams their season is over. 

It's understandable if you only want to focus on your favorite school, but if you do that there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a great game. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or a Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This of course means you need some quality games to kill the time while you wait.

I care about how entertained you are, so I will map out what I think is the perfect Saturday schedule. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games to watch, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch, and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

#3 Michigan vs. #2 Ohio State

Currently, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a four-game winning streak in Ann Arbor. With a win on Saturday, Ohio State will tie Michigan's streak of nine games from 1901-1909 as the longest in the series. Since 2000, Michigan is 3-17 vs. Ohio State.

The Big Game! One of the best rivalries in college football, between two teams who are both 11-0 and fighting for a spot within the top four. Michigan won last year for the first time since 2011, and are looking to win two in a row for the first time since 1999-2000. There are two Heisman hopefuls in this game as Ohio State's CJ Stroud is looking to have a much better game than last season, while Michigan running back Blake Corum was at one point questionable to play. The winner of this game makes the Big Ten Championship and essentially locks in a playoff spot. The loser will have an uphill battle to make the playoff. 

Main Screen Game

Where to watch: Fox @ 12:00 ET

#15 Notre Dame vs. #6 USC

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.

There are more than one great rivalry games taking place this weekend, and this one may have the most history behind it. This is the 93rd meeting for the Jeweled Shillelagh, and there have only been two things that prevented this matchup in years past which was the COVID-19 year and WW2. USC is on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff, and a win here will really help their case. Notre Dame is finally hitting their stride after a tough start that had many questioning if Marcus Freeman was the guy. USC is led by Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams along with their army of transfers who have all been playing well. This game hasn't had stakes this high in a decade. 

Main Screen Game

Where to watch: ABC @ 7:30 ET

#9 Oregon vs. #21 Oregon State

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

The rivalry formerly known as the "Civil War". It doesn't have a new name, but it certainly has all the makings of the most important meeting between the two in years. Oregon State is 10-1 in their last 11 at home, and won the last meeting against Oregon when it was a home game. A win for Oregon sends them to the Pac-12 Championship, whereas a win for the Beavers just assures their biggest rival cannot make the conference championship. 

Secondary Screen Game

Where to watch: ABC @ 3:30 ET

Kansas vs. #12 Kansas State

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Duke at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Kansas got off to a fantastic start to the year thanks to Jalon Daniels, but after he went down with an injury they struggled. The good news for Jayhawk fans is that Daniels is back in time for this huge game. A win for K-State sends them to the Big 12 Championship, but a win for the Jayhawks ends their 14-year losing streak to the Wildcats. It can also improve their bowl positioning, which is something they haven't had to worry about much lately. 

Secondary Screen

Where to watch: Fox @ 8:00 PM et

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Currently, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a four-game winning streak in Ann Arbor. With a win on Saturday, Ohio State will tie Michigan's streak of nine games from 1901-1909 as the longest in the series. Since 2000, Michigan is 3-17 vs. Ohio State.
Football

College Football: Four must watch Week 13 games

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_19474042
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Cameron Brink pranks Tara VanDerveer

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) dives for a penalty kick by North Carolina Tar Heels forward/Midfielder Rachel Jones (10) in the College Cup championship match at Avaya Stadium.
Olympic Sports

Katie Meyer's family reportedly files wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman rips into Zach Wilson

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

David Shaw and Stanford to possibly utilize the transfer portal and NIL collectives more

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Everything David Shaw said about BYU

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Stanford's Women's Basketball team writes letters to Brittney Griner

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford included in ESPN's bad beats after late field goal against Cal

By Kevin Borba