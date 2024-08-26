Comparing Stanford Football's Single Season Records to the Rest of the ACC
A new generation of Stanford football will begin in a few short days with the team kicking off not only the 2024 season but also its era in the ACC, when TCU comes to town on Aug. 30 for opening week. A new conference means new competition and new history books. As the season approaches, we take a look at both the ACC single season records and Stanford’s and see where some of the all-time Cardinal greats stack up.
ACC single season passing
Completions: Deshaun Watson, 388 (2016)- Clemson
Pass attempts: Matt Ryan, 654 (2007)- Boston College
Completion percentage: Riley Skinner, 72.4 (2007)- Wake Forest
Passing yards: Deshaun Watson, 4,593 (2016)- Clemson
Passing touchdowns: Kenny Pickett, 42 (2021)- Pittsburgh
Interceptions: Ben Bennett, 25 (1980)- Duke
Stanford single season passing
Completions: Steve Stenstrom, 300 (1993)
Pass attempts: Steve Stenstrom, 455 (1993)
Completion percentage: Andrew Luck, 71.2 (2011)
Passing yards: Steve Stenstrom, 3,627 (1993)
Passing touchdowns: Andrew Luck, 37 (2011)
Interceptions: Mike Boryla, 20 (1972)
Stanford projected starting quarterback for 2024: Ashton Daniels, Junior
ACC single season rushing
Rush attempts: Andre Williams, 355 (2013)- Boston College
Rushing yards: Andre Williams, 2,177 (2013)- Boston College
Rushing yards per attempt: Travis Etienne, 8.1 (2018)- Clemson
Rushing touchdowns: James Conner, 26 (2014)- Pittsburgh
Stanford single season rushing
Rush attempts: Toby Gerhart, 343 (2009)
Rushing yards: Bryce Love, 2,118 (2017)
Rushing yards per attempt: Dick Hyland, 11.5 (1926)
Rushing touchdowns: Toby Gerhart, 28 (2009)
Stanford projected starting running back for 2024: Sedrick Irvin, Sophomore
ACC single season receiving
Receptions: Malik Washington, 110 (2023)- Virginia
Receiving yards: Torry Holt, 1,604 (1998)- NC State
Receiving yards per reception: Stephen Hill, 29.3 (2011)- Georgia Tech
Receiving touchdowns: DeAndre Hopkins, 18 (2012)- Clemson
Stanford single season receiving
Receptions: Troy Walters, 86 (1997)
Receiving yards: Troy Walters, 1,508 (1999)
Receiving yards per reception: Devon Cajuste, 22.93 (2013)
Receiving touchdowns: James Lofton, 14 (1977)/ J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, 14 (2018)
Stanford projected starting receivers for 2024: Elic Ayomanor, Redshirt Sophomore; Tiger Bachmeier, Sophomore; Emmett Mosley V, Freshman
ACC single season total offense
Total plays: Deshaun Watson, 744 (2016)- Clemson
Total yards: Lamar Jackson, 5,261 (2017)- Louisville
Total yards per play: Jameis Winston, 9.1 (2013)- Florida State
TD responsible for: Lamar Jackson, 51 (2016)- Louisville
Stanford single season total offense
Total plays: Steve Stenstrom, 512 (1992)
Total yards: Andrew Luck, 3,791 (2010)
All purpose yardage: Christian McCaffrey, 3,864 (2015)
TD responsible for: Andrew Luck, 39 (2011)
ACC single season kicking records
Extra point attempts: Roberto Aguayo, 94 (2013)- Florida State
Extra points made: Roberto Aguayo, 94 (2013)- Florida State
Field goal attempts: Mark Buchholz, 36 (2007)- Clemson
Field goals made: Andre Szmyt, 30 (2018)- Syracuse
Field goal percentage: Nate Freese, 100 (2013)- Boston College
Stanford single season kicking records
Extra point attempts: Conrad Ukropina, 67 (2015)
Extra points made: Conrad Ukropina, 67 (2015)
Field goal attempts: Rod Garcia, 31 (1971)
Field goals made: Joshua Karty, 23 (2023)
Field goal percentage: Joshua Karty, 100 (2022)
Stanford projected starting kicker for 2024: Emmet Kenney, Redshirt Junior
ACC single season punting records
Punts: Alexander Kinal, 95 (2012)- Wake Forest
Punting yards: Alexander Kinal, 3,867 (2012)- Wake Forest
Punting yards per punt: Pressley Harvin III, 48 (2020)- Georgia Tech
Stanford single season punting records
Punts: Paul Stonehouse, 89 (1992)
Punting yards: Paul Stonehouse, 3,724 (1992)
Punting yards per punt: Doug Robison, 45.7 (1987)
Stanford projected starting punter for 2024: Aidan Flintoft, Sophomore
ACC single season kickoff return records
Kickoff returns: Sean Riley, 53 (2016)- Syracuse
Kickoff return yards: Torrey Smith, 1,309 (2009)- Maryland
Kickoff return yards per return: Kermit Whitfield, 36.4 (2013)- Florida State
Kickoff return touchdowns: C.J. Spiller, 4 (2009)- Clemson
Stanford single season kickoff return records
Kickoff returns: Cameron Scarlett, 39 (2017)
Kickoff return yards: Chris Owusu, 1,167 (2009)
Kickoff return yards per return: Ron Inge, 33.92 (1973)
Kickoff return touchdowns: Chris Owusu, 3 (2009)
Stanford projected kickoff returner for 2024: Bryce Farrell, Graduate
ACC single season punt return records
Punt returns: Steve Suter, 56 (2002)- Maryland
Punt return yards: Steve Suter, 771 (2002)- Maryland
Punt return yards per return: Ryan Switzer, 20.9 (2013)- North Carolina
Punt return touchdowns: Ryan Switzer, 5 (2013)- North Carolina
Stanford single season punt return records
Punt returns: Phil Moffatt, 41 (1930)
Punt return yards: Glyn Milburn, 589 (1992)
Punt return yards per return: Ty Montgomery, 19.83 (2014)
Punt return touchdowns: not listed
Stanford projected punt returner for 2024: Bryce Farrell, Graduate
ACC single season defensive records
Total Tackles: Luke Kuechly, 191 (2011)- Boston College
Tackles for loss: Aaron Donald, 29 (2013)- Pittsburgh
Sacks: Harold Landry, 16.5 (2016)- Boston College
Interceptions: Gerod Holliman, 14 (2014)- Louisville
Stanford single season defensive records
Total Tackles: Gordy Ceresino, 196 (1977)
Tackles for loss: Ron George, 28 (1990)
Sacks: Duncan McColl, 17 (1976)
Interceptions: Phil Moffatt, 9 (1930)/ Bobby Garrett, 9 (1953)
Stanford projected defensive starters for 2024: David Bailey (EDGE), Junior; Clay Patterson, Grad. Transfer/Anthony Franklin, Redshirt Junior (DT); Tevarua Tafiti, Redshirt Sophomore/Tristan Sinclair, Graduate/Gaethan Bernadel, Senior (LBs); Collin Wright, Redshirt Sophomore/Zahran Manley, Graduate (CB); Mitch Leigber, Redshirt Junior/Scotty Edwards, Redshirt Sophomore (safeties)