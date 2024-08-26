All Cardinal

Comparing Stanford Football's Single Season Records to the Rest of the ACC

Stanford's Andrew Luck (12) walks of the field after losing the Fiesta Bowl between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Stanford Cardinal at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012. / BRYAN TERRY /THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
A new generation of Stanford football will begin in a few short days with the team kicking off not only the 2024 season but also its era in the ACC, when TCU comes to town on Aug. 30 for opening week. A new conference means new competition and new history books. As the season approaches, we take a look at both the ACC single season records and Stanford’s and see where some of the all-time Cardinal greats stack up.

ACC single season passing

Completions: Deshaun Watson, 388 (2016)- Clemson

Pass attempts: Matt Ryan, 654 (2007)- Boston College

Completion percentage: Riley Skinner, 72.4 (2007)- Wake Forest

Passing yards: Deshaun Watson, 4,593 (2016)- Clemson

Passing touchdowns: Kenny Pickett, 42 (2021)- Pittsburgh

Interceptions: Ben Bennett, 25 (1980)- Duke

Stanford single season passing

Completions: Steve Stenstrom, 300 (1993)

Pass attempts: Steve Stenstrom, 455 (1993)

Completion percentage: Andrew Luck, 71.2 (2011)

Passing yards: Steve Stenstrom, 3,627 (1993)

Passing touchdowns: Andrew Luck, 37 (2011)

Interceptions: Mike Boryla, 20 (1972)

Stanford projected starting quarterback for 2024: Ashton Daniels, Junior

ACC single season rushing

Rush attempts: Andre Williams, 355 (2013)- Boston College

Rushing yards: Andre Williams, 2,177 (2013)- Boston College

Rushing yards per attempt: Travis Etienne, 8.1 (2018)- Clemson

Rushing touchdowns: James Conner, 26 (2014)- Pittsburgh

Stanford single season rushing

Rush attempts: Toby Gerhart, 343 (2009)

Rushing yards: Bryce Love, 2,118 (2017)

Rushing yards per attempt: Dick Hyland, 11.5 (1926)

Rushing touchdowns: Toby Gerhart, 28 (2009)

Stanford projected starting running back for 2024: Sedrick Irvin, Sophomore

ACC single season receiving

Receptions: Malik Washington, 110 (2023)- Virginia

Receiving yards: Torry Holt, 1,604 (1998)- NC State

Receiving yards per reception: Stephen Hill, 29.3 (2011)- Georgia Tech

Receiving touchdowns: DeAndre Hopkins, 18 (2012)- Clemson

Stanford single season receiving

Receptions: Troy Walters, 86 (1997)

Receiving yards: Troy Walters, 1,508 (1999)

Receiving yards per reception: Devon Cajuste, 22.93 (2013)

Receiving touchdowns: James Lofton, 14 (1977)/ J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, 14 (2018)

Stanford projected starting receivers for 2024: Elic Ayomanor, Redshirt Sophomore; Tiger Bachmeier, Sophomore; Emmett Mosley V, Freshman

ACC single season total offense

Total plays: Deshaun Watson, 744 (2016)- Clemson

Total yards: Lamar Jackson, 5,261 (2017)- Louisville 

Total yards per play: Jameis Winston, 9.1 (2013)- Florida State

TD responsible for: Lamar Jackson, 51 (2016)- Louisville

Stanford single season total offense

Total plays: Steve Stenstrom, 512 (1992)

Total yards: Andrew Luck, 3,791 (2010)

All purpose yardage: Christian McCaffrey, 3,864 (2015)

TD responsible for: Andrew Luck, 39 (2011)

ACC single season kicking records

Extra point attempts: Roberto Aguayo, 94 (2013)- Florida State

Extra points made: Roberto Aguayo, 94 (2013)- Florida State

Field goal attempts: Mark Buchholz, 36 (2007)- Clemson

Field goals made: Andre Szmyt, 30 (2018)- Syracuse

Field goal percentage: Nate Freese, 100 (2013)- Boston College

Stanford single season kicking records

Extra point attempts: Conrad Ukropina, 67 (2015)

Extra points made: Conrad Ukropina, 67 (2015)

Field goal attempts: Rod Garcia, 31 (1971)

Field goals made: Joshua Karty, 23 (2023)

Field goal percentage: Joshua Karty, 100 (2022)

Stanford projected starting kicker for 2024: Emmet Kenney, Redshirt Junior

ACC single season punting records

Punts: Alexander Kinal, 95 (2012)- Wake Forest

Punting yards: Alexander Kinal, 3,867 (2012)- Wake Forest

Punting yards per punt: Pressley Harvin III, 48 (2020)- Georgia Tech

Stanford single season punting records

Punts: Paul Stonehouse, 89 (1992)

Punting yards: Paul Stonehouse, 3,724 (1992)

Punting yards per punt: Doug Robison, 45.7 (1987)

Stanford projected starting punter for 2024: Aidan Flintoft, Sophomore

ACC single season kickoff return records

Kickoff returns: Sean Riley, 53 (2016)- Syracuse

Kickoff return yards: Torrey Smith, 1,309 (2009)- Maryland

Kickoff return yards per return: Kermit Whitfield, 36.4 (2013)- Florida State

Kickoff return touchdowns: C.J. Spiller, 4 (2009)- Clemson

Stanford single season kickoff return records

Kickoff returns: Cameron Scarlett, 39 (2017)

Kickoff return yards: Chris Owusu, 1,167 (2009)

Kickoff return yards per return: Ron Inge, 33.92 (1973)

Kickoff return touchdowns: Chris Owusu, 3 (2009)

Stanford projected kickoff returner for 2024: Bryce Farrell, Graduate

ACC single season punt return records

Punt returns: Steve Suter, 56 (2002)- Maryland

Punt return yards: Steve Suter, 771 (2002)- Maryland

Punt return yards per return: Ryan Switzer, 20.9 (2013)- North Carolina

Punt return touchdowns: Ryan Switzer, 5 (2013)- North Carolina

Stanford single season punt return records

Punt returns: Phil Moffatt, 41 (1930)

Punt return yards: Glyn Milburn, 589 (1992)

Punt return yards per return: Ty Montgomery, 19.83 (2014)

Punt return touchdowns: not listed

Stanford projected punt returner for 2024: Bryce Farrell, Graduate

ACC single season defensive records

Total Tackles: Luke Kuechly, 191 (2011)- Boston College

Tackles for loss: Aaron Donald, 29 (2013)- Pittsburgh

Sacks: Harold Landry, 16.5 (2016)- Boston College

Interceptions: Gerod Holliman, 14 (2014)- Louisville

Stanford single season defensive records

Total Tackles: Gordy Ceresino, 196 (1977)

Tackles for loss: Ron George, 28 (1990)

Sacks: Duncan McColl, 17 (1976)

Interceptions: Phil Moffatt, 9 (1930)/ Bobby Garrett, 9 (1953)

Stanford projected defensive starters for 2024: David Bailey (EDGE), Junior; Clay Patterson, Grad. Transfer/Anthony Franklin, Redshirt Junior (DT); Tevarua Tafiti, Redshirt Sophomore/Tristan Sinclair, Graduate/Gaethan Bernadel, Senior (LBs); Collin Wright, Redshirt Sophomore/Zahran Manley, Graduate (CB); Mitch Leigber, Redshirt Junior/Scotty Edwards, Redshirt Sophomore (safeties)

