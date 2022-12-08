Skip to main content

David Bailey makes 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team

The freshman defensive lineman is made a name for himself in his first season of college football

In a year that saw Stanford finish 3-9 for what marked their third losing season within the past four years, there wasn't much to be positive about.

However, there was one bright spot to look forward too in the future on a defense that ranked as one of the worst units in the country. Freshman EDGE and former four-star, David Bailey. The Mater Dei Product was a day one starter, which is extremely rare at Stanford and it was evident why. 

He has a knack for getting in the backfield to put pressure on quarterbacks, and is also prone to making big plays. His strong freshman season earned him a spot on 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team, among other future stars such as LSU's Harold Perkins, Georgia's Malakai Starks, and Penn State's Abdul Carter. 

Bailey finished the season with 43 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He along with classmate, Ernest Cooper, are expected to be the anchors of the defense for years to come. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.
