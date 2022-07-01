David Shaw described working for Jim Harbaugh as a roller coaster ride

Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh liked to coach with spice

While working as the offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw had a chance to learn a lot about football but he also saw the stresses that came along with the Harbaugh experience. 

247Sports highlighted his latest quote in a Twitter Space with PFF, as Shaw explained how working under Harbaugh was similar to an experience on a "really good roller coaster."

Here is what he had to say about working for the former San Francisco 49er head coach, and current Michigan coach: 

“My time with Jim, it’s one of those things like when you step off a really good roller coaster,” Shaw said. “You’re like, ‘Wow.’ That was exciting. That was scary. That was fun and I need to take a deep breath. That’s what working with Jim was like. Each day there was going to be something new, something different. Some things you’re going to question what you do. Some things are going to reinforce what you do. The biggest thing I take from Jim is making sure you have a competitive environment everyday. We’re always competing every game against everybody. That’s that mentality that I appreciate that I took with me and made sure that stayed when Jim left. We had different personalities. We do different things. But I always appreciated the competitive spirit that Jim brought everyday.”

After Shaw was promoted to head coach, he hit the ground running, appearing in three Pac-12 titles in his first five years and also winning the Rose Bowl twice. 

However, Shaw and Stanford have recently been frequent riders on the struggle bus having two losing seasons in the past three years. He and the rest of Cardinal nation are likely hoping that Tanner McKee and company can turn things around, otherwise he may be out of a job next year.

