Elijah Brown expected to miss some time due to injury
Coming off of an upset victory over Syracuse, the Stanford Cardinal are riding high as they begin preparations for yet another tough game against Clemson. Hitting the road for the second straight week, the Cardinal will have to navigate returning home from the East Coast only to fly back there again this week all while making sure that they are ready to play. And while it may be a challenge, the Cardinal have shown that they are more than capable of being up for the task. A new game week is officially here and the anticipation has started for what will be another exciting game. Head coach Troy Taylor, along with tight end Sam Roush and defensive lineman Anthony Franklin met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup.
Here are five takeaways from this week’s media availability.
Elijah Brown will miss some time
In the midst of getting the upset victory and experiencing the thrill of winning their first ever ACC game, the Cardinal had one very notable player absent from the action against Syracuse, as freshman quarterback Elijah Brown did not dress for the game. Later, it was revealed that due to an injury that he suffered in practice over the bye week, he would be expected to miss some time.
“Yeah, he’s injured [and] he’ll be out for a little bit,” Taylor said. “But, he should have a full recovery and once he’s physically ready to go, he’s obviously gonna be a really good player.”
While it is unknown exactly what the injury is, being out is a blow for a guy trying to establish himself and continue his development but with his return expected to occur later in the season, Brown will still be a factor in the game plan as the Cardinal continue to navigate their first ACC campaign.
Defense is playing with newfound swagger
Last year, the Cardinal’s defense struggled to establish an identity, having a hard time consistently forcing turnovers and being an overall threat to opponents’ offenses. But this season, things have been much different for Stanford as its defense has already forced five turnovers in three games and has looked much improved, which can be attributed to a combination of several factors.
“I think it goes back to stopping the run, being able to get pressure on the quarterback, and then our guys have gotten progressively better, and they’re more confident in the scheme, they understand it better so consequently, they play better,” Taylor said. “Turnovers are always going to be a huge, huge part. Obviously, we got a pick six which was massive. We picked up some really good blocks and our guys have worked hard. We probably had another turnover that we let kind of slip through our hands, but progress has been good.”
Defense will be very important all season long, especially in an ACC that is known for high powered offenses, and if the Cardinal can continue to play strong defense, then it is very possible that they will emerge as a serious threat down the line.
Emmett Mosley could soon start seeing some action
The receiving core in Palo Alto has been a strong one so far, with Elic Ayomanor continuing to be the superstar that he is and Ismael Cisse emerging as a major piece for the offense. However, the Cardinal still have plenty of solid options lower on the depth chart, and former four-star recruit and current freshman Emmett Mosley V could very well be one of those guys. Having yet to play this year, Mosley’s season debut could end up happening very soon.
“He’s getting close for sure,” Taylor said. “We practice for the first time today and so, we’ll see. If it’s not this week, I think it’ll happen soon, but we’re really excited for him. He’s a talented guy, really tough, explosive and everything you want in a football player.”
A very talented player in high school, Mosley brings speed and athleticism as a former track star and with good size and hands as well, he is poised to be a big part of the receiving core down the line, even if he plays a limited role as a true freshman.
Clemson’s offense will be a very good challenge for the defense
Currently ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 rankings, Clemson will be the toughest team that the Cardinal will face up to this point, with an offense, particularly quarterback Cade Klubnik, that is one of the nation’s very best, with talent at every single position.
“The confidence that he’s playing with, a big time player coming out of high school, and he’s lived up to that billing,” Taylor said of Klubnik. “He’s a dual threat guy, he’s a great thrower, he’s a fantastic runner [and] he’s just playing at a really high level. He’s extremely confident, they do a great job of utilizing all his skills as both a runner and a passer. He’s got great weapons around him, and it’s a fantastic scheme. So, it’s been very impressive, I think they had a stretch where they scored, I don’t know how many times in a row, but they’re very explosive, physical and fast.”
It will be a tough game, and while the Cardinal will land in South Carolina as the underdogs, another strong game from the defense and being able to contain Clemson’s high powered offense could lead to more surprising results as well as more respect for an up and coming Stanford program.
Weather could be a factor this week, and the Cardinal are preparing accordingly
The climate may still be very summer-like in California, but when the team heads to South Carolina, they will be greeted with very different weather conditions, as heavy rain is in the forecast for Friday, leading to the strong possibility of a wet game on Saturday. As a result, the Cardinal have made sure to prepare accordingly, ensuring that they are ready to play in any situation.
“A lot of it is about just trying to keep the ball dry,” Taylor said. “The weather they think is gonna mostly be on Friday, but you know how that goes. But we have a plan to be able to keep the ball dry and lots of towels and the right gloves and all those things. I heard the field is incredible, that it drains really well so I know it’ll be in great condition and we’ll be ready to play.”
Getting off to a fast start will be key against a team like Clemson and while the weather should be much improved on gameday, the Cardinal are not willing to risk any chance of struggle, hungry to score points and put themselves in the best position possible to deliver yet another upset.