Andrew Luck Hilariously Leaves in Middle of Sideline Interview to Celebrate Stanford Touchdown
Former Stanford star quarterback Andrew Luck returned to his alma mater this year as the football program's general manager.
Luck has been a staple at Cardinal games all season, as he has taken on a major role in rebuilding the football program, which will continue in earnest this offseason with the hiring of a new permanent head coach.
For now though, Luck is locked in on the games that remain, including Saturday night's rivalry game with Cal. Luck was giving a sideline interview in the second quarter and was asked what the rivalry with Cal meant to him.
In the middle of describing his feelings on the rivalry as a player and now as a general manager, Luck stopped himself as he watched Stanford's defense at work. When Stanford defensive lineman Omar Staples forced a fumble on a Cal trick play, Luck yelled out "Ball!" in the middle of the interview, and then ran up the sideline as Cardinal safety Jay Green picked up the fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
Luck came back to the interview, but kept it brief so that he could continue to celebrate with the players.
"One hundred percent that's a hell of a job by Omar and Jay Green. It's good, let's get it going now, alright? Appreciate it!" Luck added with a wink and smile as he continued celebrating.
Call that right place, right time for Luck.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or onAppleand Spotify. Watch the show onSI’s YouTube channel.