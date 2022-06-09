Skip to main content
Every Pac-12 team's transfer who will have the biggest impact

The Pac-12 is full of new faces and elite talent

The biggest storyline of this college football offseason was the influx of transfers moving all over the country thanks to the one-time transfer rule. 

Some of the sport's best talent jumped ship from one program to the next for a plethora of reasons, whether it be a coaching change or greener pastures in terms of NIL deals.

Not everyone has been able to utilize the transfer portal the same, as a school like Stanford who currently has the No. 114 ranked transfer class has very strict academic requirements limiting their pool of transfers they can actually bringing. On the opposite end of the spectrum,  a school like USC on the other hand has not only brought in a new coach but also brought in high level 20 transfers that make up the No. 1 ranked transfer class. 

Regardless of it being one or 20, it is fair to say that every school in the Pac-12 brought in a player form the transfer portal that will significantly give the team a boost. 

CBS Sports broke down each school's transfer that will have the biggest impact, with some schools having multiple. Let's take a look at the transfers in the Pac-12 that CBS Sports believes will have the biggest impact for their new team. 

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Previous School: Oklahoma 

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) with the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Isaiah Wingfield (8) defends in the second quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

Previous School: Pitt

Travis Dye, RB, USC

USATSI_18138830

Previous School: Oregon 

Mario Williams, WR, USC

USATSI_17426843

Previous School: Oklahoma 

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Previous School: Auburn

Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State

Washington State Cougars logo on a pylon during a football game against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Previous School: Incarnate Word 

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium.

Previous School: Indiana 

Emory Jones, QB, Arizona State

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Previous School: Florida 

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Florida Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) pressures Samford Bulldogs quarterback Liam Welch (7)/ The Florida Gators hosted the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday afternoon, November 13, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. during the second half of action.

Previous School: Florida 

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

UTEP Miners wide receiver Jacob Cowing (6) stretches out to catch a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs defense in the first half at the 2021 New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium. Pass interference was called on Bulldogs defensive back Elijah Gates (2) who was covering Cowing.

Previous School: UTEP 

Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Brittain Brown (28) is tackled by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors linebacker Darius Muasau (53) in the second half at Rose Bowl.

Previous School: Hawaii

Patrick Fields, S, Stanford

Safety Patrick Fields #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after intercepting a tipped pass with linebacker Brian Asamoah #24 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Previous School: Oklahoma 

Jackson Sirmon, LB, CAL

Nov 21, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (48), linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) and linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) converge on a fumble by Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Previous School: Washington 

R.J. Sneed, WR, Colorado

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) makes a reception over Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) and Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium

Previous School: Baylor

Jamious Griffin, RB, Oregon State

Charlottesville, VA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamious Griffin (22) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Chris Moore (7) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium.

Previous School: Georgia Tech 

