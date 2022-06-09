Every Pac-12 team's transfer who will have the biggest impact

The biggest storyline of this college football offseason was the influx of transfers moving all over the country thanks to the one-time transfer rule.

Some of the sport's best talent jumped ship from one program to the next for a plethora of reasons, whether it be a coaching change or greener pastures in terms of NIL deals.

Not everyone has been able to utilize the transfer portal the same, as a school like Stanford who currently has the No. 114 ranked transfer class has very strict academic requirements limiting their pool of transfers they can actually bringing. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a school like USC on the other hand has not only brought in a new coach but also brought in high level 20 transfers that make up the No. 1 ranked transfer class.

Regardless of it being one or 20, it is fair to say that every school in the Pac-12 brought in a player form the transfer portal that will significantly give the team a boost.

CBS Sports broke down each school's transfer that will have the biggest impact, with some schools having multiple. Let's take a look at the transfers in the Pac-12 that CBS Sports believes will have the biggest impact for their new team.