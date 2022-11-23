Everything David Shaw said about BYU

Stanford has found themselves in the worst position possible in what will be their final game of the season.

A team that has accomplished nothing and underwhelmed all year, that is coming off an embarrassment of a loss to Cal, playing against a team in BYU that is looking to finish off strong before their bowl game. This season has revealed that none of the issues that have been plaguing Stanford over the past few years have been fixed, which of course has led to David Shaw on the hot seat rumors and many wondering what to make of the once dominant program.

Shaw spoke to the media ahead of the Week 12 game addressing things such as the overall team, recruiting, and of course his biggest enemy; a late night kick.

Let's take a look at what he had to say!