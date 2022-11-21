Skip to main content

WATCH: David Shaw dejectedly talks to the media after Stanford's loss to Cal

Stanford blew a double digit lead against their biggest rival
After recording two wins against Notre Dame and Arizona State a little over a month ago, there was once optimism surrounding this Stanford program. 

Any belief that the fan base once felt in regards to this Stanford team have been dashed. The Cardinal have since gone on to lose four straight, being blown out in three of the four.

The fourth loss certainly had to be the most deflating considering it was The Big Game against Cal, and more importantly, Stanford was controlling the game even leading by as many as 11. In the span of a little over a minute, Stanford surrendered a touchdown to Cal which was then followed by freshman and third string quarterback, Ashton Daniels, coughing up a fumble that was recovered and taken for a touchdown. 

Many believe this program has hit rock bottom and that all-time winningest coach David Shaw has overstayed his welcome, but it is evident we won't learn anything until after the season. Take a look at what Shaw had to say after the teams fourth straight loss. 

