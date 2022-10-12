Everything David Shaw said about Notre Dame ahead of Stanford's Week 7 matchup

Stanford is still in shock after what was a horribly devastating loss to Oregon State that saw the Cardinal blow what could have snapped their 10 game losing streak against Power 5 teams.

Now, the Cardinal have lost 11 straight games dating back to last season against Power 5 teams, and are 17 point underdogs against a Notre Dame team that is coming off a huge win over a ranked BYU team. This is very similar to when they played Oregon, as the Ducks were coming off two huge wins and hitting their stride.

When speaking to the media Shaw still expressed confidence in the team saying:

“This team just needs to taste it,” Shaw said. “They need to taste what it feels like to win and experience that.”

He was asked various kinds of questions ahead of the rivalry game, so here’s everything Shaw said about Notre Dame in his press conference.