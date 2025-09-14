First Takeaways From Stanford Football's First Win of 2025
On Saturday night, Stanford hosted Boston College for a college football thriller. The Cardinal entered the game 0-2, coming off two bad losses, including one at Hawaii to open the season. Their defense had been great, but quarterback problems and a stagnant offense seemed to be the story of the game.
The Eagles, on the other hand, had a better start to the year. They beat FCS Fordham 66-10, showcasing their offensive firepower, then went on the road and almost took down Michigan State, losing 42-40 in double overtime.
Both teams entered the game in very different positions. Boston College had a solid start and had lots of hope for the future, while Stanford had a disastrous start, and many wondered if they could even compete for wins this season. Hence why the Eagles came in as two touchdown favorites.
However, despite all the hate and backlash early in the season, Frank Reich, Ben Gulbranson, and the rest of the Stanford squad earned a convincing 30-20 victory. Here are some quick takeaways following the victory.
Ben Gulbranson quiets the doubters
Gulbranson came into the game with tons to prove. Many believed that he wasn’t showing enough to be the starting quarterback for Stanford, but he proved that he deserved the spot, and got his first win as a Cardinal on his resumé.
He went 13-for-22, with 186 passing yards and a touchdown, belittling his stats from game one and two. Gulbranson was exactly what Stanford needed him to be, which is more of a game manager that limits turnovers and is able to make a big play when the game calls for it.
Micah Ford could be the next 1,000 yard Stanford rusher
Ford had another incredible game against Boston College, going for 157 yards and a touchdown. He had some key runs and amazing plays to keep Stanford in the game, including his 75-yard run down to the five yard line that set him up to run it in for the go-ahead score. Not only was this a huge run, but it also came directly on the heels of a backbreaking turnover from the Eagles.
This season, Ford has exactly 300 yards, and is on pace to reach 1,200 this season. If he even just reaches the 1,000 mark, he will go down as a Stanford legend.
The defense is legit
In the first two games of the season, the defense let up 25 points per game. It wasn’t amazing, but considering the circumstances, the defense had a great start to the year.
Early against Boston College, the Cardinal defense let up 17 straight points, making it seem like their solid start to the year was fraudulent. But three takeaways, including a goal line fumble and pick six, proved that Stanford truly has an amazing defense this season that can help create opportunities for the offense to take advantage of.
Overall, it was a huge win for the Cardinal, and they are back to work as they look to get another one next weekend at Virginia.