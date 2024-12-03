Five Stanford players who experienced the most growth in 2024
Time to shift focus. Losing 34-31 to San Jose State on Black Friday, the Stanford Cardinal capped off the 2024 season with a 3-9 record, finishing with the same win-loss record for the fourth season in a row. And while there were a lot of times of struggle this season, there were also a handful of players who took massive leaps forward and proved their worth in the midst of all the growing pains of being in a new conference.
With the final game of Stanford’s season in the rear view mirror, and the preparations for the 2025 campaign already in full swing, let’s take a look at five Cardinal players who saw the most improvement this year.
Emmet Kenney, K
The first three seasons of his career saw Kenney as the backup to star Joshua Karty, with the senior only having had three extra point attempts and never attempting a field goal for Stanford prior to this year. After Karty left for the NFL, questions began to arise as to whether or not Kenney could keep the consistency at the kicker position going.
But in 2024, Kenney surpassed every expectation set for him, as he finished the year having gone 14-for-17 on field goals (82.4%) with his longest one being a 52 yarder, while also making every single PAT attempt. Finishing with 74 points, Kenney was also the reason behind two of the three wins earned by Stanford this year as he made game-winning field goals against both Syracuse and Louisville as time expired to help the team pull off the upsets. Arguably the MVP of the team, Kenney’s season should earn him serious NFL consideration.
Gaethan Bernadel, LB
Bernadel’s stats may not have gone up much this year, as he finished this season with 86 total tackles compared to 87 last year, but once again, Bernadel was a key force on the defensive side of the ball. In addition to his 86 tackles, with 33 being solo and 53 being assisted, Bernadel also had a sack, a forced fumble and an interception, becoming more of an all-around star.
Spending his first two seasons at FIU, Bernadel transferred to Stanford prior to last year and quickly became an impact player. Having played his final year of eligibility, Bernadel’s departure will leave a big hole at linebacker but his impact for the Cardinal will always be remembered.
Scotty Edwards, S
While Mitch Leigber takes the cake for play of the year, taking an interception to the house against Syracuse to help Stanford win, Edwards proved himself capable of being a top safety as his 80 total tackles were second on the team while he led the team in solo tackles with 46.
While he didn’t record an interception, Edwards made sure to get involved in every play no matter the situation and enjoyed a breakout campaign ahead of what now will be a big senior year for him. Last season, he finished the year with 45 total tackles, two interceptions and a sack. Expected to return next year, Edwards should expect to be a major defensive presence in 2025.
David Bailey, LB/EDGE
Bailey is a sack master. Since arriving on The Farm, Bailey has developed into a lethal pass rusher, improving his sack number from last year and proving himself to arguably be Stanford’s biggest name. Last season, Bailey made 34 total tackles while finishing with five sacks and built off of that in a big way this year, finishing with six sacks while also forcing five fumbles.
Bailey is very athletic and quick off the line and even in the ACC where offensive line play is strong, Bailey did not skip a beat. With another year of eligibility left, it will be interesting to see whether or not Bailey returns or declares for the draft.
Sam Roush, TE
Not every college football team has a tight end be a big part of the offensive game plan but Roush’s development this year left Stanford with no choice. Having a smaller role earlier in the season, Roush then started to become a major part of the passing attack down the stretch, finishing with 40 catches for 334 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
His two touchdowns were also his first two that he has ever caught in college, after not catching a TD pass in his first two years. After experiencing a breakout year, Roush will now look to be an even bigger piece next year in what will be a big season for the Stanford football program.