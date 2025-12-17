Stanford Superstar Declares for the NFL Draft

A legendary Stanford football career has come to an end for one of Stanford's top defensive players. On Wednesday, longtime Stanford defensive back Collin Wright revealed on his X/Twitter account his intentions to forgo the last of his college eligibility and enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The announcement comes after it was revealed earlier in the month that Wright would play in the 2026 Senior Bowl.

Wright is the first player from Stanford to declare for the NFL Draft so far, even though tight end Sam Roush will also play in the Senior Bowl. A presumed draft pick heading into the 2025 season, Wright dealt with some injuries this season that kept him sidelined for a few games, but whenever he was in, he proved why he was valuable to Stanford's defense.

In total in 2025, Wright amassed 33 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception. Overall for his career, Wright recorded 144 total tackles, 19 passes defended, a sack and five interceptions.

One of only two season-long captains for the Cardinal, the other being Roush, Wright's leadership is undeniable. A member of the Cardinal in the final season of the David Shaw era, Wright has been around for a long time and developed the reputation for being one of Stanford's most prized players.

Very aggressive with defending the pass, many opposing offenses would often avoid Wright's side of the field. That is why Wright's interception numbers have been down the last couple of years. His lone interception this season was a key pick six against in the win over Boston College.

A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Wright was ranked as a consensus top-75 defensive back and earned seven letters during his prep career. A three-time all-state selection in Texas, a defensive player of the year winner and a three-time all-district selection, Wright left Manvel High School as one of the program's most decorated players.

In terms of where Wright ranks on NFL draft boards, it has varied depending on where you look. Some outlets don't really have him ranked, with a strong Senior Bowl being the chance for him to cement himself as a highly touted pick. But some sources, most notably the Sports Talk with Sam Teets substack, have Wright as a late third to early fourth round selection.

But when you factor in Wright's 6-foot, 195 pound frame, his build suggests that he has plenty of size to find success at the next level, especially with how much physicality the NFL game requires. A good tackler, Wright should adjust nicely to the league and be in a position where whatever team he plays for gets someone who will enhance their defense.

Wright will play in the Senior Bowl at the end of January in an effort to raise his draft stock, followed by a potential invite to the NFL Draft Combine. After those two events, Wright will then shift focus to fully preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft that will take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

