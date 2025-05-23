Flash Forward Friday: 3 New Additions to Stanford's Defense
In just a few short months, it will be time for the college football season to begin, with the Stanford Cardinal looking to improve off of their fourth consecutive 3-9 season. And while things will be difficult in 2025, especially with an interim head coach in place, the focus and mindset going into the new campaign remains the same.
But one thing that will look very different for the Cardinal this season is the roster, with many new faces set to take the field on The Farm in 2025.
The 2024 team is all but gutted, with many of the players on this season's roster comprised of guys from the portal. Even though the Cardinal may need some time to fully figure out an identity for this season, there are many pieces that have the potential to be true impact stars. Here are three new players on the defense that could be end up being central players for this year's team.
LB Sam Mattingly
With Tristan Sinclair and Gaethan Bernadel forming a dominant duo, linebacker was a major strength for the Cardinal for the better part of two seasons. But with both of those guys gone, the Cardinal will need to figure out who has what it takes to fill the void, with Mattingly expected to be one of the first guys to get a chance.
Making only racked up six tackles in four total games last season (at linebacker) as a freshman, Mattingly does not have a ton of playing experience, but since he has already been with the team for a season, he understands the defensive scheme.
Known for his ability to get through the line in high school, finishing his prep career at Magnolia West High School with 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, Mattingly's style of play is something that Stanford needs. If he continues to impress through summer camp, he could end up being a big part of Stanford's defensive plans in 2025.
EDGE Wilfredo Aybar
There will arguably be no bigger loss for Stanford this season than the departure of last season's sack leader, David Bailey. Before transferring to Texas Tech this offseason, Bailey led Stanford in sacks for two straight seasons, and was a dominant pass rusher for the Cardinal.
But now that he is gone, the Cardinal will need to act fast if they want to figure out who can be that guy this season. Aybar, who only has one career sack, was limited last season but appears to be ready to go heading into the upcoming season.
At 6-foot-2, 252 pounds, Aybar's size off the edge is not an issue and with a motor that never stops running, his ceiling is exceptionally high. The Cardinal's schedule has them playing opponents with top tier quarterbacks, meaning that sacks will be vital this season. So if Aybar can deliver, who knows how far this team can go.
DB Jordan Washington
Already listed among the starters on the spring depth chart, Washington may have already solidified his role for 2025. One area that the Cardinal struggled with during the 2024 season was pass defense, particularly when it came to defending the deep ball.
But Washington's time at Dartmouth showed that he will help Stanford improve in that category significantly, defending 21 passes over the past two seasons. Despite having only one career interception to his name, the one he had was a pick six.
Washington's experience is a massive addition as well, but his play style could be the very thing that transforms Stanford into a solid pass coverage program.