Flemming Returning to call Stanford Football's Opening Game Against TCU
For years, Dave Flemming has been the voice of the Bay Area, making iconic calls as a broadcaster for both the San Francisco Giants on KNBR radio and NBC Sports Bay Area as well as his work for ESPN. A legend on local TV broadcasts, Flemming has been a part of many memorable moments in Bay Area sports history, cementing himself as a legendary figure in the area. And this season, Flemming gets to return to the place where it all started for him, getting the opportunity to be in the booth for ESPN while calling Stanford’s week one matchup against TCU.
A former Stanford alum graduating in 1998, Flemming returns to his alma mater on Friday to create a full circle moment, returning to the very school where he used to call baseball, football and men’s and women’s basketball games as a student. Once graduating, he proceeded to earn his master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University before beginning his broadcasting career with the Visalia Oaks, where he spent a season doing minor league baseball near Southern California.
Beginning in 2003 and continuing still to this day, Flemming has been the voice of the Giants, originally doing the games exclusively on the radio before making his TV debut with the team during the 2006 season. Since then, Flemming has been a fixture for Giants’ broadcasts, making many legendary calls including a home run in Game 5 of the 2010 World Series that would ultimately help the Giants win their first title since 1954 and also making the call of the final out of the 2012 World Series that saw the Giants win their second title in three years.
Before joining ESPN full time in 2010, Flemming was the voice of Stanford football and basketball, spending a few years as the radio voice for both sports before leaving all Stanford broadcasts in 2013 to focus on his gigs at ESPN and with the Giants. Flemming’s time at Stanford coincided with the glory days of the team having players such as Andrew Luck and Toby Gerhart and included being on the call for Stanford’s Rose Bowl victory in the 2012 season.
Now one of Major League Baseball’s best broadcasters, Flemming will bring his energy and excitement to Stanford Stadium, where his voice will ring in the new season and bring nostalgia to the historic venue. Kickoff for the game against TCU will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (PT).