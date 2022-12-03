Former Stanford defensive lineman predicts the outcome of the Pac-12 Championship

If you were to tell me that this would be the matchup for the conference championship at the beginning of the season, I would've 100% agreed. If you would've told me that one team has college football playoff implications on the game, I would've disagreed. The only reason I say that is because I fully thought Utah would be in the hunt still as well. I think they're that good and that balanced of a team. They have a run game that will punish you until the clock strikes zero, and a passing game that perfectly compliments it with their phenomenal tight end depth (we were all talking about Thomas Yassmin at the beginning of the year, right?)

Utah has made their mark defensively in this conference for at least a decade. It wouldn't be going out on a limb to say they might have the best DB in the country in sophomore corner Clark Phillips III (yes, he's that good).

That being said, this is a defense that allowed USC to score 42 points AT HOME. No, that isn't a knock on Utah at all. It's a testament to how explosive USC is offensively. Even with Travis Dye out for the rest of the year, not many teams can bring in another starting caliber player the way USC has with Stanford transfer Austin Jones. Like Dye, he can do a bit of everything offensively. That sounds fair with what all USC has to work with...

Defensively, USC has their limitations. However, they have "the Equalizer" (shoutout Triple H) that covers up some of their flaws. This defense can create turnovers unlike most others in the country. I think this will be the biggest factor in the game.

With the game in Vegas, it's no longer a home field advantage for the Utes. USC only forced one Utah turnover in the first matchup, which is quite low when the Trojans take the field. Not only that, it is VERY hard to beat a team twice in the same season. I'm going USC in this one. Caleb Williams puts a stamp on the Heisman trophy tonight.

One thing is for sure...this will be a VERY fun game.

Score Prediction: USC 38, Utah 30