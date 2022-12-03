Former Stanford defensive lineman predicts the outcome of the Pac-12 Championship
We are just minutes away from kickoff of the Pac-12 Championship game.
This year's edition has arguably the highest stakes it has had in almost a decade. Not only is No. 4 USC fighting for a chance to make the College Football Playoff, but they are looking to depart from the Pac-12 on a high note. The Trojans are Big Ten bound soon, and winning the conference and making the playoff would be a great way to show the Pac-12 once and for all how important of a loss they are.
On the other hand, No. 12 Utah comes in as the underdog in this game despite beating USC in their first meeting. While they cannot make the playoff, they are still fighting to win the conference title for a second straight year.
All I know is that this game will be special, and could very well come down to the final possession, again.
As we do every week on our show Farm Talk, myself and former Stanford defensive lineman Jordan Watkins pick the outcomes of every Pac-12 game. Let's take a look at who we each think has the edge!
Kevin Borba, USC
This game is taking place in front of a sold out stadium in Las Vegas where all of the lights will be shining bright. The only thing that shines brighter then the strip in Las Vegas is the star power on USC's offense. I am confident that Caleb Williams will be able to play the game of his life and lead USC past an Utah defense that has some of the best talent on that side of the ball in the country.
The Trojans put up major points against this defense in the loss, but in college football it is extremely hard to beat a team twice. The Utes were able to do so last year, but Oregon was the perfect matchup for them. As long as USC's defense can force a couple turnovers, a category in which they lead the country, I think that they will win this matchup. If USC loses their playoff hopes are done, and Lincoln Riley has done historically well in conference title games. Whenever a game can come down to a shootout I look at the quarterback, I think Caleb Williams is the best in the country, so I am riding with the Trojans.
Score Prediction: USC 35, Utah 30
Jordan Watkins, USC
If you were to tell me that this would be the matchup for the conference championship at the beginning of the season, I would've 100% agreed. If you would've told me that one team has college football playoff implications on the game, I would've disagreed. The only reason I say that is because I fully thought Utah would be in the hunt still as well. I think they're that good and that balanced of a team. They have a run game that will punish you until the clock strikes zero, and a passing game that perfectly compliments it with their phenomenal tight end depth (we were all talking about Thomas Yassmin at the beginning of the year, right?)
Utah has made their mark defensively in this conference for at least a decade. It wouldn't be going out on a limb to say they might have the best DB in the country in sophomore corner Clark Phillips III (yes, he's that good).
That being said, this is a defense that allowed USC to score 42 points AT HOME. No, that isn't a knock on Utah at all. It's a testament to how explosive USC is offensively. Even with Travis Dye out for the rest of the year, not many teams can bring in another starting caliber player the way USC has with Stanford transfer Austin Jones. Like Dye, he can do a bit of everything offensively. That sounds fair with what all USC has to work with...
Defensively, USC has their limitations. However, they have "the Equalizer" (shoutout Triple H) that covers up some of their flaws. This defense can create turnovers unlike most others in the country. I think this will be the biggest factor in the game.
With the game in Vegas, it's no longer a home field advantage for the Utes. USC only forced one Utah turnover in the first matchup, which is quite low when the Trojans take the field. Not only that, it is VERY hard to beat a team twice in the same season. I'm going USC in this one. Caleb Williams puts a stamp on the Heisman trophy tonight.
One thing is for sure...this will be a VERY fun game.
Score Prediction: USC 38, Utah 30