Former Stanford Football Standouts Shine for New Teams Over the Weekend
In today's era of college football, things are constantly changing. With the transfer portal now a big part of the game, each and every offseason sees players put their names in and look for new programs to call home as they play out their remaining eligibility.
For the Stanford Cardinal football program, this past offseason saw a lot of players depart and choose new schools to make a name for themselves.
This past weekend, two of Stanford's former standouts got big opportunities to shine for their respective programs, with quarterback Ashton Daniels and wide receiver Emmett Mosley V putting together big games to help their teams win. Daniels, now at Auburn and Mosley V, now at Texas, both played big roles in helping the SEC powerhouses add another win to the ledger.
Daniels, at Stanford from 2022-24 and the starting quarterback his final two seasons on The Farm, is in his first season at Auburn, where he was named the backup to Oklahoma transfer, Jackson Arnold, to start the season.
And while he had not made a single appearance for the Tigers up to this point, an injury to Arnold forced Daniels into the game where he impressed en route to helping the Tigers win 33-24 over Arkansas.
For the game, Daniels completed six out of his eight pass attempts for 77 yards and zero turnovers. Despite being sacked twice, Daniels looked very comfortable back there in his cameo appearance.
Mosley V, on the other hand, has had a big role on Texas' offense since he committed to the program, but broke out this past weekend as the Longhorns defeated Mississippi State 45-38 in their second straight overtime win to improve to 6-2 and keep their conference title hopes alive.
Catching four passes for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Mosley hauled in the game-winner in Longhorns' 45-38 win.
For the season, Mosley V has eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, with both of his touchdowns coming in the win last weekend over Mississippi State.
Daniels and Mosley V were just a couple of the many players that left Stanford after last season, looking for an opportunity to play for a program more ready to compete for a national championship.
While Daniels only has this season of eligibility left, Mosley V has two more after this one and with the opportunity to play at a school like Texas, he can use it as a way to put his name out there more and draw more attention from NFL teams.
But without their former stars, the Cardinal have still looked like a program that has taken massive steps forward. Despite what their record shows, they have shown a lot of promise throughout the year. Next for Stanford is a home game against Pittsburgh, where the Cardinal will attempt to knock off a red-hot Panthers team at home. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. (PT) from Stanford Stadium.