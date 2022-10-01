Four must-watch Week 5 college football games
College football Saturday (and Aaron Judges home run chase) is here again, and Week 5 may have the best set of games that we have seen thus far.
With most fans focusing on their own school, there is a chance that they may miss out on what could be a great game elsewhere. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need something to kill the time while you wait.
Allow me to map out the perfect Saturday schedule while you wait for your team to play. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!
#2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas
Arkansas is looking to beat Alabama for the first time since Nick Saban was the Dolphins coach. The Razorbacks are home to one of the best defensive fronts in the country, and will look to bounce back from their heartbreaking loss last week against Texas A&M. Alabama on the other hand is looking to continue to hit their stride after struggling against the only competitive team they have played all season. If you are a gambling person, I would take a look at Arkansas to cover the -17 that the spread currently has. This game has SEC and national landscape implications.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: CBS @ 3:30 ET
#9 Oklahoma State vs. # 16 Baylor
The third time within the year these teams have played, as this was the Big 12 Championship matchup last season. Oklahoma State lost by inches, and watched their playoff hopes fall short. The spread is at 2.5, and I fully expect this game to come down to the final drive, or even overtime. This game has revenge, Big 12, and Playoff implications. It doesn't get much better.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: FOX @ 3:30 ET
#10 NC State vs. #5 Clemson
A in-state matchup, with NC State looking to win at Death Valley for the first time since Philip Rivers was slinging the rock for them. Clemson is coming off a statement win against Wake Forrest, and I personally will stop doubting DJ Uiagalelei who has proven me wrong every week. The buzz around the Wolfpack is that this is their year to beat Clemson and win the ACC, we will see truly how good they are.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: ABC @ 7:30 ET
Iowa State vs. Kansas
If you haven't watched Kansas play this season, you are missing out. Quarterback Jason Daniels has single-handedly resurrected this program, and is an early Heisman candidate. The Jayhawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2009, and they have now sold out two straight games. You might not care, but just a year ago the team was begging fans to come to the game during the game when they were in the process of nearly upsetting Oklahoma. This season, they look like legitimate contenders in the Big 12 and deserve some respect. Iowa State is a tough team and will be a great test.
Secondary Screen Game
Where to watch: ESPN 2 @ 3:30 ET