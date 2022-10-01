Four must-watch Week 5 college football games

College football Saturday (and Aaron Judges home run chase) is here again, and Week 5 may have the best set of games that we have seen thus far.

With most fans focusing on their own school, there is a chance that they may miss out on what could be a great game elsewhere. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need something to kill the time while you wait.

Allow me to map out the perfect Saturday schedule while you wait for your team to play. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!