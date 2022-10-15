Four must-watch Week 7 college football games
Not only are we officially half way through the season, but we are witnessing arguably the best display of games of the season, taking place this Saturday.
It's no surprise that most fans focus on their own school, but if you do that there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a great game. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need something to kill the time while you wait, and this week will feature a handful of games that directly impact who will make the playoff.
As I do each and every Saturday, I will map out the perfect Saturday schedule while you wait for your team to play. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games to watch, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch, and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!
#10 Penn State vs. #5 Michigan
This game is one of the games that have College Football Playoff implications. Neither of these teams have been truly battle tested yet, but it has a chance to be a fantastic game. James Franklin and Penn State have struggled mightily against Michigan, and beating this Michigan team which is one of just two teams to rank in the top 10 in both scoring offense and defense will be tough. Penn State's sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford looks to help guide this program to new heights, and this can be the game to help that mission come to fruition.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: Fox @ 9:00 PT
#3 Alabama vs. #6 Tennessee
Tennessee has a prime opportunity to assert themselves as one of the best teams in the country with a win over a revenge seeking Alabama team. Alabama is looking to avenge their championship loss last season, and standing in their way is a program in Knoxville that they have made their little brother over the years. The Crimson Tide are 15-0 against Tennessee under Nick Saban, but this year could be the year that streak ends.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: CBS @ 12:30 PT
#8 Oklahoma State vs. #13 TCU
A battle of the Big 12's two best teams between two programs in very different stages. TCU is on the rebound after firing Gary Patterson and have found themselves thriving, while Oklahoma State is looking to finally overcome their coming up short demons. The Cowboys have consistently lost one too many games over the past couple seasons, and this appears to finally be their year. TCU has a great offense, which could help lead to a classic Big 12 shootout.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: ABC @ 12:30 PT
#7 USC vs. #20 Utah
One of the more underrated matchups this weekend, as Utah looks to fight to stay in the Pac-12 Championship picture. USC is looking to continue their success and their quest for the playoff, as they are viewed as the best Pac-12 team. This game has the makings of a great one, and I certainly wouldn't want you to miss it. Utah is currently heavily favored by ESPN's FPI.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: Fox @ 5:00 PT