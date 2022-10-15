Four must-watch Week 7 college football games

Not only are we officially half way through the season, but we are witnessing arguably the best display of games of the season, taking place this Saturday.

It's no surprise that most fans focus on their own school, but if you do that there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a great game. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need something to kill the time while you wait, and this week will feature a handful of games that directly impact who will make the playoff.

As I do each and every Saturday, I will map out the perfect Saturday schedule while you wait for your team to play. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games to watch, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch, and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!