Four must-watch Week 9 college football games

The best time of the year is upon us, as not only are we in the thick of the college football season and a week away from the first playoff rankings coming out, but is officially Fall.

It's understandable if you only want to focus on your favorite school, but if you do that there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a great game. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or a Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need some quality games to kill the time while you wait.

As I do each and every Saturday, I will map out what I think is the perfect Saturday schedule. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games to watch, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch, and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!