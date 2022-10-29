Four must-watch Week 9 college football games
The best time of the year is upon us, as not only are we in the thick of the college football season and a week away from the first playoff rankings coming out, but is officially Fall.
It's understandable if you only want to focus on your favorite school, but if you do that there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a great game. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or a Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need some quality games to kill the time while you wait.
As I do each and every Saturday, I will map out what I think is the perfect Saturday schedule. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games to watch, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch, and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!
#9 Oklahoma State vs. #22 Kansas State
The battle for Big 12 supremacy will be taking place today, as a win by either of these teams will lock them in firmly at No. 2 in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma State is coming off a huge win over Texas, while Kansas State is coming off a tough loss to TCU that saw them blow a lead. Kansas State is a run heavy team, while the Cowboys like to air it out. The oddsmakers are smelling something fishy, as Kansas State is favored by 1.5.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: Fox @ 12:30 PT
#20 Cincinnati vs. UCF
This Cincinnati team is nowhere near as good as they were a year ago, but they still are a very solid team. UCF has been really good this year too, and are one spot behind the Bearcats in the American standings. With a win, UCF can catapult themselves into conference championship contention. Similar to the first game, the lower ranked team (UCF) is favored by the oddsmakers. ESPN's FPI also heavily favors the Knights.
Secondary screen game
Where to watch: ESPN @ 12:30 PT
#19 Kentucky vs. #3 Tennessee
Pretty much every time Tennessee plays it is must watch. They have the most prolific offense in the country, and are having a historic season. However, this week they take on one of their biggest rivals in Kentucky. It is the first time since 1951 that they have both been ranked at the same time. This is a matchup of two of the best quarterbacks in the country as Kentucky's Will Levis is a projected first rounder. Kentucky is home to one of the best defenses in the country, and are looking to put an end to Hendon Hooker's run.
Main screen game
Where to watch: ESPN @ 4:00 PT
Arizona State vs. Colorado
This one is for the college football sicko fans. These are two of the worst teams in the Pac-12, both vying for a chance to snag their second conference win. Arizona State lost last week to an opponent in Stanford who didn't score a touchdown, while Colorado was blown out a week after securing their first win of the year. I expect this game to be as ugly as a college football game can get, but sometimes that is the beauty in this sport.
Secondary screen game
Where to watch: ESPNU @ 4:30 PT