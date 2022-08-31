Four underrated Week 1 games worth watching
After what felt like an eternity of waiting for college football to be back, the time is finally upon us.
Yes, we did get a soft opening for Week 0, but Week 1 marks the official start of college football. As always there are headliner games that are getting all the attention like the ranked matchup between No. 11 Oregon who are traveling to Atlanta to take on the defending champs in No. 3 Georgia. This game also marks Dan Lanning's first game as a head coach after being the defensive coordinator for that championship Georgia team.
There is also playoff hopeful, No. 7 Utah, traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in "The Swamp" in what will be the first game of Billy Napier's Florida tenure. Not to mention, there is top-5 battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State. However, there are so many other great games on the docket in Week 1, that I wanted to make sure that you the reader don't miss out on a good one that you might not be aware of yet.
Here is a look into the most underrated games of Week 1 that you should watch.
Read More
Florida A&M (FAMU) vs. Jackson State
This game marks the second straight Orange Blossom Classic after the 43-year hiatus ended last season. It will be taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and will feature two of the premier HBCU programs. When FAMU and Jackson State met last season to open the year, the game ended with a 7-6 victory for Jackson State.
The two teams went onto thrive after that meeting, as Jackson State went on to play in the HBCU national championship in Atlanta, and FAMU accepted an at large bid to play in the FCS playoffs. The meeting this year will feature immense talent as Jackson State brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in FCS Football (No. 25 in FBS) headline by the No. 2 overall recruit DB/WR Travis Hunter. They also are led by head coach Deion Sanders and his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is viewed by many as the best quarterback at the FCS level.
They aren't the only team with talent, as FAMU brought in their highest rated recruiting class in school history. They also have NFL prospect, Isaiah Land, who led the country in sacks last season with 19. However, he and 25 other players were held out of the Rattlers' first game last week against North Carolina due to ineligibility issues. Land is currently suspended for four games, due to coming up short on credits, which coach Willie Simmons told ESPN came because the understaffed athletic department didn't provide them the correct advice.
It remains to be seen if Land will play, but even with out he and other key contributors the Rattlers led by Vanderbilt transfer, quarterback Jeremy Moussa held their own against North Carolina in their 56-24 loss. This game will dictate a lot of things at the FCS level and will certainly be a spectacle.
Where to watch: ESPN 2, Sunday @ 3:00 Eastern
#24 Houston vs. UTSA
An in-state battle that features two group of five teams that were both ranked in the top-25 last season, and both finished 12-2. The game will be played at the Alamodome, and is expected to amass over 50,000 fans in attendance.
Houston is led by quarterback Clayton Tune who will surely be looking to spread the ball around to his talented group of receivers. The Cougars also sport arguably the the best defense in the American.
UTSA and senior quarterback Frank Harris are looking to build off their historic season, and will need a near perfect performance to pull off the upset. The Cougars' defensive line will likely wreak havoc all game, but this game is expected to be close with Houston being just a four point favorite.
Where to watch: CBS Sports Network, Saturday @ 3:30 Eastern
West Virginia vs. #17 Pitt
After an 11 year hiatus of the famed "Backyard Brawl" the matchup between hated rivals will return this season. It is also tabbed as City vs. Country and Steel vs. Coal, and with only 77 miles separating the two, it his a rivalry that the sport needed to rekindle.
Pitt who leads the all-time series with a 61-40-3 record, comes into the game as the defending ACC champions, having won 11 games a season ago. However, they lost their quarterback Kenny Picket to the NFL and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison to USC. They did however add former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis to lead the charge this season as he will square off against his former teammate, J.T. Daniels.
That's right, prior to his stint at Georgia, Daniels was the starter at USC before he was injured and Slovis took the job and never looked back. He is now at West Virginia, coached by former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Pitt is favored by 7.5, and I full expect for this game to be absolutely mayhem.
How to watch: ESPN, Thursday @ 7:00 Eastern
#23 Cincinnati vs. #19 Arkansas
After being the first group of five team to make the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati is looking to build off their success from last year in a top-25 matchup against Arkansas.
They will have to do so without some of their stars from last season who are now on NFL rosters in quarterback Desmond Ridder, receiver Alec Pierce, and the best defensive back duo in the country; Coby Bryant and Sauce Gardner.
Arkansas is in the same boat a tad, as they are also looking to prove that they can build off their success from a season ago. They are led by quarterback K.J. Jefferson who many compare to Cam Newton due to his size and rushing ability along with his big arm. While they did lose Treylon Burkes, the Razorbacks were able to add Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood. They also have a very stout defense which could give the inexperienced Bearcats trouble. According to ESPN's FPI, Arkansas has a 59.6% chance of winning.
How to watch: ESPN, Saturday @ 3:30 Eastern