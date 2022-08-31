Four underrated Week 1 games worth watching

After what felt like an eternity of waiting for college football to be back, the time is finally upon us.

Yes, we did get a soft opening for Week 0, but Week 1 marks the official start of college football. As always there are headliner games that are getting all the attention like the ranked matchup between No. 11 Oregon who are traveling to Atlanta to take on the defending champs in No. 3 Georgia. This game also marks Dan Lanning's first game as a head coach after being the defensive coordinator for that championship Georgia team.

There is also playoff hopeful, No. 7 Utah, traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida in "The Swamp" in what will be the first game of Billy Napier's Florida tenure. Not to mention, there is top-5 battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State. However, there are so many other great games on the docket in Week 1, that I wanted to make sure that you the reader don't miss out on a good one that you might not be aware of yet.

Here is a look into the most underrated games of Week 1 that you should watch.