Getting to know Stanford's new head coach Troy Taylor
While many people are excited about the hiring of Sacramento State's offensive minded guru Troy Taylor as the next Stanford head coach, there also might be a crowd that wasn't following FCS football as much and is unfamiliar with his game.
Something that is understandable, so I figured what better way to get to know the new head coach of your favorite program than to consult with someone who covered Taylor's tenure extensively while he was the coach at Sacramento State. That is exactly what I did, as I peppered former Sacramento Bee reporter and current 247Sports national news desk writer Cameron Salerno with some questions about Taylor, and what he brings to the table.
So, with that being said, let's get to know Troy Taylor and what he brings to Stanford as the new head coach!
What does he bring to Stanford?
Salerno:
Troy is a winner. He’s someone who is all class and is just overall a great person. He’s a genius offensively and someone who can elevate the players around him. 2. If Stanford fans like a creative offense, they should be thrilled with this hire. Taylor helped form one of the best FCS offenses in the country at Sac State. He makes talent better around him. He made a 2-QB system successful the last two seasons. It was incredible to watch.
Why should Stanford fans be excited?
Salerno:
How will he most change the program?
Salerno:
How the program can change the most is recruiting. He’s excellent in that aspect. His players love him and he can build authentic relationships. He’s a great program builder. He took a team (Sac State) that was near the bottom of the standings to a team that won three Big Sky titles, had three playoff appearances and helped Sac State win its first FCS playoff win in school history. He’s one of the best people I know. He will thrive there.