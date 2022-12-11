Getting to know Stanford's new head coach Troy Taylor

While many people are excited about the hiring of Sacramento State's offensive minded guru Troy Taylor as the next Stanford head coach, there also might be a crowd that wasn't following FCS football as much and is unfamiliar with his game.

Something that is understandable, so I figured what better way to get to know the new head coach of your favorite program than to consult with someone who covered Taylor's tenure extensively while he was the coach at Sacramento State. That is exactly what I did, as I peppered former Sacramento Bee reporter and current 247Sports national news desk writer Cameron Salerno with some questions about Taylor, and what he brings to the table.

So, with that being said, let's get to know Troy Taylor and what he brings to Stanford as the new head coach!