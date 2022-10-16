Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 7 game at Notre Dame

Stanford came out with some pep in their step for their matchup against rival Notre Dame.

The Cardinal who have lost four straight games this season and three straight meetings against Notre Dame, were able to easily drive down the field on their first possession getting the ball to three different receivers before Casey Filkins powered it in for the score. To put a cherry on top of the offenses' success the defense was able to force a punt on Notre Dame's first drive.

The momentum train would get a tad derailed on Stanford's next offensive drive, as not only did the Cardinal go three and out, but they had their punt blocked. However, in what has been their best early showing, the defense was able to hold off Notre Dame from scoring and stuff the Irish on 4th-and-2.

The remainder of the first half was a defensive showing with each drive ending in a punt or turnover on downs. On the bright side for Stanford this is the best their defense has looked all year getting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run, which is especially impressive considering the fact that Notre Dame has been doing most of their damage in the second quarter of their past couple games, scoring 39 points combined in the second period in their last two games.

Thanks to a strip sack by Stephen Herron, Stanford was able to tack on a field goal to go up 10-0 at half.

The offense has been lethargic after that first drive, but if they could help out the defense the Cardinal have a prime chance of winning this game.

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 176, ND 106

Passing Yards: Stanford 137 , ND 59

Rushing Yards: Stanford 39, ND 47

Penalties: Stanford 0-0 , ND 3-20

Turnovers: Stanford 0 , ND 1

Time of possession: Stanford 17:31, ND 12:29