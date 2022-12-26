Skip to main content

How potential Pac-12 expansion targets did this season

The Pac-12 realignment rumors could resurface at anytime
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With all of the talks about the Pac-12's media rights deals coming around again, that means that expansion talks will be following them shortly.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has indicated countless times that the Pac-12 isn't thinking about expansion at the moment, which is extremely difficult to believe. It is understandable to deflect the questions and direct focus to media rights deals, but if the Pac-12 is legitimately not thinking about expansion than they are severely behind the eight ball. 

Regardless of what he says, there is still a belief that expansion will be in the cards somewhere down the line for the conference that will be losing both USC and UCLA after this next season. Like Pac-12 insider John Canzano and myself have both identified, there about five to six schools that the Pac-12 is realistically looking at to add in the future. 

Since all of these programs are not currently on the radar for Pac-12 fans, I thought it would be interesting to check in on these candidates and how they finished the season. 

San Diego State

San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Caden McDonald (54) looks on before the game against the Toledo Rockets during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium.

Record: 7-6 

Total offense: No. 114

Total defense: No. 18 

Bowl Game: Loss to MTSU in EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl 

SMU

Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Toby Ndukwe (38) pops a champagne bottle to release confetti after a turnover during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Record: 7-6

Total offense: No. 16

Total defense: No. 111

Bowl Game: Loss to BYU in New Mexico Bowl 

UNLV

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez leads the Rebels onto the field to face Nevada at MacKay Stadium.

Record: 5-7

Total offense: No. 98

Total defense: No. 71

Bowl Game: N/A

Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Record: 10-4

Total offense: No. 55

Total defense: No. 30

Bowl Game: Win over Washington State in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl 

Boise State

Texas, USA; Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) against the UTEP Miners defense in the first half at Sun Bowl.

Record:10-4

Total offense: No. 68

Total defense: No. 9

Bowl Game: Win over North Texas in Frisco Bowl 

