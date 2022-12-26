How potential Pac-12 expansion targets did this season

With all of the talks about the Pac-12's media rights deals coming around again, that means that expansion talks will be following them shortly.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has indicated countless times that the Pac-12 isn't thinking about expansion at the moment, which is extremely difficult to believe. It is understandable to deflect the questions and direct focus to media rights deals, but if the Pac-12 is legitimately not thinking about expansion than they are severely behind the eight ball.

Regardless of what he says, there is still a belief that expansion will be in the cards somewhere down the line for the conference that will be losing both USC and UCLA after this next season. Like Pac-12 insider John Canzano and myself have both identified, there about five to six schools that the Pac-12 is realistically looking at to add in the future.

Since all of these programs are not currently on the radar for Pac-12 fans, I thought it would be interesting to check in on these candidates and how they finished the season.