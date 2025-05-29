How to Get to Stanford Stadium
Stanford Stadium. A historic building on Stanford's campus, many memorable events have taken place inside of it, from Super Bowls to bowl games. But in recent years, big events have become much less frequent--with a majority of the Bay Area's big events taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
But this weekend, Stanford Stadium will host one of the biggest band's in the world, Coldplay, as they embark on a tour that includes two shows inside Stanford Stadium on May 31 and June 1.
So with Coldplay coming into town, how do you get to Stanford Stadium? People from all over are expected to attend the show--some probably unfamiliar with the area around the Stanford campus.
When arriving to Stanford from the main freeway, attendees drive a couple of miles before turning left on El Camino Real. From there, in less than half a mile, there is a right turn to take onto Sam McDonald Road which leads straight to the stadium. Near the front of campus, the two best places to park are near the track and field stadium or the Town & Country Village lot, with the latter being less than a mile walk to enter the stadium.
For those looking to park right next to the stadium/ in the track and field lot, attendees will drive to the stop light right next to Gott's Roadside and keep going straight onto Galvez Street until they reach a roundabout. Once you see the roundabout, continue straight until you see a sign for Nelson Road, where attendees will then turn left.
Entering Nelson Road, there are two parking lots available for a fee.
Other parking options include turning right on Galvez Street right before the roundabout, where parking in a dirt lot is available. Parking in the dirt lot leads to an easy exit, as signs point towards the lot exit that directs cars to turn right onto Arboretum Road, eventually leading to the freeway.
Stanford Stadium is the ideal venue for a university. Most colleges and universities have their sports stadiums and arenas right on campus but for Stanford, not only is the football stadium right there but so are the baseball stadium and the basketball arena.
Attending a sporting event or anything of that nature is easy to do at Stanford given the vicinity of all the stadiums, creating a much more fan friendly and interactive experience.