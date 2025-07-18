'SportsCenter' Anchors Caught Re-Creating Viral Coldplay Concert Moment
Things took an unexpected turn at a recent Coldplay concert thanks to their version of the Kiss Cam and now the internet is doing what the internet does. The viral story continues to twist and turn as people gawk into other's private lives. Heck, even the social media managers from the Seattle Mariners have gotten involved, capitalizing on Cal Raleigh Awareness Week.
So perhaps it wasn't surprising to see SportsCenter anchors Randy Scott and Gary Striewski get in on the moment during Friday's show.
Talk about an awkward way to start the Kiss It Goodbye segment. Or really the perfect way.
Maybe you got a big laugh out of this. Maybe there was absolutely no reaction. But hey, they tried something. And on the slowest sports week of the year, that's just what's going to happen.