'SportsCenter' Anchors Caught Re-Creating Viral Coldplay Concert Moment

You weren't supposed to see that.

Kyle Koster

Randy Scott and Gary Striewski take a break between highlights.
Randy Scott and Gary Striewski take a break between highlights. / SportsCenter

Things took an unexpected turn at a recent Coldplay concert thanks to their version of the Kiss Cam and now the internet is doing what the internet does. The viral story continues to twist and turn as people gawk into other's private lives. Heck, even the social media managers from the Seattle Mariners have gotten involved, capitalizing on Cal Raleigh Awareness Week.

So perhaps it wasn't surprising to see SportsCenter anchors Randy Scott and Gary Striewski get in on the moment during Friday's show.

Talk about an awkward way to start the Kiss It Goodbye segment. Or really the perfect way.

Maybe you got a big laugh out of this. Maybe there was absolutely no reaction. But hey, they tried something. And on the slowest sports week of the year, that's just what's going to happen.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

