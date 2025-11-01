Injury Report and Game Info for Pitt at Stanford
The Panthers will be rolling to The Farm to take on the Stanford Cardinal this afternoon in a game that will determine each program's season. With a win, Pitt will still be in play for the ACC championship, while a loss would put them behind the eight ball.
Stanford's hopes are a little less lofty, but they're playing for the chance to keep their hopes of making a bowl game alive. That, and snapping their consecutive seasons with a 3-9 record at four, but there will be more opportunities to accomplish that this season.
After facing a tough Miami team on the road, Stanford will now be facing a somewhat similarly built program in Pitt at home. How much of a boost will the Cardinal faithful provide? We're going to find out.
Pitt comes in with the best offense in the ACC, scoring 40.3 points per game, though the Cardinal defeated the second-ranked program, Florida State (39.7 PPG) just a couple of weeks ago. Defensively, Miami is the best in the conference, allowing just 14.1 points per contest, while Pitt ranks seventh at 22 a game.
The big question for Stanford is if they'll have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Panthers in this one. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson has been solid at home this season, but he's also left the past two games early due to injury. Could interim head coach Frank Reich make a switch if the ball isn't moving early?
Game Information
When: Saturday, November 1, 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Stanford Stadium
How to Watch: ACC Network
Spread: Pitt (-14.5)
Moneyline: -590 (Pitt), +430 (Stanford)
Over/Under: 51.5
Odds provided by FanDuel and are used as a reference, not betting advice. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Report
Pitt will continue rolling with freshman QB Mason Heintschel, who some believe is now the best quarterback in the nation. He's done a tremendous job taking over for Eli Holstein this season, and has led the Panthers to four straight wins. This will also be his first time traveling across the country for a game.
Stanford injuries: The key names here are CB Collin Wright (OUT) and RB Micah Ford (OUT). Wright is a veteran leader on defense, and has been a big part of some big plays for the Cardinal. Ford is the team leader in rushing yards with 425 on 99 carries, but will be missing his second straight game.
Safety Jay Green is listed as questionable for this one, and if Stanford is down both he and Wright, that would leave the Cardinal needing someone to step up big time against this Pitt offense.
Also out for this game: WR Jordan Onovughe, RB Tuna Altahir, CB Cam Richardson, WR David Pantelis, CB Aaron Morris, CB Javion Randall, DL R.J. Gaskins, OL Nathan Mejia, OL Simione Pale, Nick Fattig, OL Jack Leyrer, WR JonAnthony Hall, TE Zach Giuliano.
Pitt injuries: Running back Desmond Reid is also listed as questionable for this game, and he has been a key cog to the rushing game for the Panthers this season, putting up 266 yards on 55 carries. Their main wideout, Kenny Johnson, is also listed as questionable. He's caught 33 passes for 502 yards this season.
The last questionable player for Pitt is linebacker Kyle Louis, who is third on the team in total tackles with 41, and also has two sacks and an interception on the year. Oh, and he's also forced a fumble and recovered a pair.
Panthers out for this game: LB Rasheem Biles, DL Zach Crothers, DL Blaine Spires, DB Cruce Brookins, LB Jayden Bonsu, RB Jaylin Brown, DB Nigel Maynard, LB Nick Lapi, LB Jeremiah Marcelin, RB Derrick Davis Jr., DL Denim Cook, OL Keith Gouveia, OL Jeff Persi.
This game has the makings of either a close contest that Stanford can come away with a win, or a potential blowout if the Cardinal can't find an answer for Heintschel and the passing game.