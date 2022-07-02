Is David Shaw on the hot seat in 2022?

While he may be the winningest coach in school history, Stanford head coach David Shaw has been catching some heat from fans and media personalities for the programs less than stellar last few seasons.

The Cardinal have had two losing seasons in the last three years, and have consistently ranked towards the bottom of the country in just about every major statistic. Some people view it as a lack of development of recruits, as the Cardinal consistently recruit top 25 classes, while others believe the staff's refusal to change with the times in college football is whats hurting them.

Whatever it may be, Daily Wire's sports show Crain and Company discussed the possibility of Shaw being on the hot seat and even went as far to say they think the heat needs to be turned way up on his seat.

Clearly in their eyes this is a make or break season for Shaw, but Stanford's schedule will not make it easy on him at all. The Cardinal have an absolute gauntlet of a schedule that ranks as the toughest in the conference, playing at the very minimum, six ranked opponents.

Whether or not you believe that Shaw is on the hot seat, he is one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport. He has won the conference three times, won two Rose Bowls, and helped guide Stanford to being one of the best programs of the decade. The past success may not be good enough to save his job for the long term, but it possibly might give him some more leniency and give him another attempt at righting the wrongs.